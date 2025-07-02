'The cigarette companies of the 21st century': Media firms unite in call for ban on fossil fuel advertising

clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Group of advertising firms write to government to call for a ban on fossil fuel marketing ahead of parliamentary debate next week

More than 60 organisations from the advertising industry have today written to the government calling for a "tobacco style" ban on all advertising and sponsorship from fossil fuel companies. Organisations...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Demand for high quality credits is at an all-time high': How the carbon credit market enjoyed a record-breaking start to 2025

'An important step to restoring trust': Government orders uplift in compensation payments from water companies

More on Marketing

Study: Almost half of Gen Z say they would eat 'lab-grown' meat
Marketing

Study: Almost half of Gen Z say they would eat 'lab-grown' meat

Young Brits far more likely to eat cultivated or 'lab grown' meat products than older generations, new Ipsos survey finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 June 2025 • 4 min read
UK B Corp awareness reaches record 51 per cent
Marketing

UK B Corp awareness reaches record 51 per cent

New survey reveals almost two thirds of Brits use certifications such as B Corp to make decisions on which businesses to buy from and work for

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 June 2025 • 3 min read
'Yuck factor': Research finds edible insects struggling to win consumer acceptance
Marketing

'Yuck factor': Research finds edible insects struggling to win consumer acceptance

Peer-reviewed research finds insect proteins still failing to win over western consumers while also failing to make the grade on environmental benefits

Mia Willemsen, Farmers Guardian
clock 23 June 2025 • 4 min read