Zoom in on Net Zero - with Green Alliance's Shaun Spiers

VIDEO: Green Alliance executive director joins BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to discuss net zero, COP26, Brexit, and delivering a green recovery from Covid-19

Shaun Spiers has been at the forefront of the UK's green policy debates for a quarter of a century, having served as an MEP for five years before leading the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) as chief executive until 2017.

Now, as executive director of environmental think tank Green Alliance and chair of the Greener UK campaign, he has a crucial role in pushing the government to deliver an ambitious environmental agenda at a critical and potentially transformational juncture for the UK's nature, farming, climate, and trade policy regimes.

In the first in our series of 'Zoom in on Net Zero' interviews as part of the new Net Zero Leadership Hub, hosted in partnership with BT, Spiers sits down for a video call with BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray to discuss the potential for a green recovery from the coronavirus recession, delivering a suscessful COP26 global climate summit next year, and the challenge of ensuring Brexit does not undermine the UK's environmental safeguards.

