Electrolux to phase-out HFC gases from fridges and freezers by 2023

White goods brand promises to replace all 'high-impact greenhouse gases' from its cooling products within three years

Electrolux has pledged to replace all "high-impact greenhouse gases" from its fridges, freezers, washing machines, and other cooling appliances by 2023, as the white goods brand accelerates its efforts to become fully 'climate-neutral' throughout its value chain by 2050.

The commitment, announced late last week, focuses on hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), powerful greenhouse gases with a climate-warming effect thousands of times stronger than CO2 which are commonly used in household cooling appliances such as fridges, air conditioners, tumble driers, and washer dryers with heat pumps.

As part of a plan submitted through the UN's Cool Coalition initiative, Electrolux said it was working to phase out all HFCs from its cooling products within the next three years, replacing them "with gases that have a lower climate impact, such as natural gases with very low global warming impact",

Launched in April 2019 in support of the Kigali Amendment - the international agreement between countries to phase out HFCs - the Cool Coalition aims to share best practice and encourage collaborative efforts between governments and businesses as they rollout more sustainable and efficient cooling technologies.

Jonas Samuelson, Electrolux CEO, called for other companies across the cooling products industry to now step up their own HFC phase out efforts.

"The appliance industry is one of the sectors with a vital behind-the-scenes role in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic as refrigerators, washing machines or air conditioners are essential products in people´s lives," he explained. "Although these are uncertain times for business, we believe addressing climate change by reducing greenhouse gases remains one of the most urgent challenges for society."

The announcement forms part of Electrolux's science-based climate target to reduce CO2 emissions from its products - also known as Scope 3 emissions - by a quarter between 2015 and 2025, ahead of achieving fully net zero products by 2050. The Scope 3 target covers two-thirds of products sold by the firm.

In April, the firm revealed it has slashed CO2 emissions from its operations by 75 per cent since 2005, and is now aiming to cut its CO2 by 80 per cent between 2015 and 2025.

The announcement came on World Environment Day, as the UN and UK launched a major new Road to Zero campaign, which aims to secure net zero emissions pledges from businesses, states, and governments ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit next year. According to new data released on Friday around 1,000 businesses have pledged to develop net zero strategies while approximately half of global GDP is now covered by jurisdictions with net zero goals in place.

