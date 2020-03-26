Green Brexit
Fears rise among green businesses as Sajid Javid signals Brexit split from EU rules
Business and environmental groups again warn that move away from EU standards could harm UK environment and green industry progress
Deteriorating environment risks becoming 'drag' on economy, UK advisors warn
Natural Capital Committee gives scathing assessment of UK progress on environmental goals and calls for stronger green governance after Brexit
Agriculture Bill: Government targets 'balance between food production and environment'
Defra to table updated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, promising radical overhaul of 'bureaucratic' EU farming subsidies
Government to 'stand firm' on green standards as it rules out US chlorinated chicken imports
Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers issues firm promise UK will not chicken-out of EU food and environmental standards in US trade deal talks
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART TWO: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
MPs approve Johnson's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement
Bill passes Second Reading easily thanks to government's 80-strong majority, marking a major step towards the UK's exit from the EU
Government reignites 'no deal' versus 'green Brexit' debate
An emboldened Number 10 is to outlaw extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020, setting up a major row over the future of environmental standards
Conservatives secure landslide election victory, as calls build for fast-tracked climate action
Boris Johnson leads party to historic election victory, with the Prime Minister facing immediate calls for government to deliver on promise of 'green industrial revolution'
Does anyone deserve the green business vote?
The one upside to this miserable election has been the clear mandate for the net zero transition, but with all parties promising to bolder climate action who should green business types vote for?
EU warns UK risks trade barriers if it seeks to dilute environmental standards
As environmental issues look set to play central role in election campaign, Michel Barnier warns any attempt to undercut EU rules will draw a 'proportionate' response
The (Climate) Crisis Election
The next six weeks promises to deliver the greenest - and the dirtiest - election in British history
Future of Environment Bill again in balance, as Brexit extension agreed
Confusion mounts as EU agrees three month 'flextension', government pushes for early election, and Parliament prepares for Environment Bill debate
Environment Bill under threat as government poised to 'go on strike' over election battle
High profile environmental legislation and hopes of attaching green amendments to Withdrawal Agreement Bill now in doubt, as government steps up push for December election
Brexit Deal: Government faces growing calls to beef up environmental protections
As government loses crunch vote on rushed timetable for Withdrawal Agreement Bill, MPs table amendment to stop backsliding on environmental standards
Withdrawal Agreement Bill excludes any mention of environmental protection
Text of controversial legislation confirms commitments on environment only feature in non-binding Political Declaration, as MPs warn bill paves way for 'no deal' Brexit at end of 2020
Brexit deal in the balance: Environmental protection emerges as crunch issue
Parliament again defers decision on latest Withdrawal Agreement, amidst warnings Boris Johnson's deal is 'high risk' for the environment
Green Brexit or no deal chaos? How the Brexit deal offers a path without a destination
Without environmental standards enshrined within Withdrawal Agreement, green experts fear Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal leaves the door open for a deregulatory blitz
Brexit and the Climate Emergency Committee
Amidst yesterday's latest round of Brexit chaos and division there was an unexpected but hugely important silver lining to be found
Breaking: Brexit deal announced, reports suggest 'level playing field' on green rules could be maintained
Boris Johnson declares deal will allow UK to 'move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment', but questions remain over whether agreement can secure Parliamentary majority
Next Gen Carbon Markets
Ben Caldecott of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme argues Brexit provides an opportunity to build 'the world's first ever net zero aligned emissions trading scheme'
Detail not delay: Six things green businesses want from the Environment Bill
The government is preparing to publish its long-awaited Environment Bill - and its contents will be crucial to post-Brexit green governance
Queen's Speech: Green business hopes build for beefed up Environment Bill
The long-awaited Environment Bill is expected to set out details of UK's post-Brexit green regulatory regime - and sources expect a 'thundering big bill'
'There's a long way to go': Kwasi Kwarteng on Net Zero, XR, and a Green Brexit
In an exclusive interview, BusinessGreen quizzes the Energy and Clean Growth Minister on the government's decarbonisation plans