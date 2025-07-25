Global Briefing: EU and China pledge to deepen co-operation promises 'renewed climate leadership'

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Superpowers reiterate commitment to working together in response to the climate crisis, Iberdrola ramps up its clean energy investment plans, and the world-famous Pacha nightclub goes 100 per cent renewable

The latest EU-China Summit in Beijing this week culminated in a new statement reiterating the two superpowers' commitment to working together to advance global climate action. Timed to mark the 10th...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

'Unprecedented access': UK-India trade deal promises to boost clean tech investment

UK's first hydrogen HGV refuelling corridor confirms £14m investment

More on Climate change

Political courage is needed to prepare for climate impacts
Climate change

Political courage is needed to prepare for climate impacts

Delivering climate action is not virtue signalling - it is the foundation of stability and safety, writes We Mean Business Coalition CEO Maria Mendiluce

Maria Mendiluce, We Mean Business Coalition
clock 21 July 2025 • 4 min read
Study: Extreme weather pushes up UK potato prices by over a fifth
Supply chain

Study: Extreme weather pushes up UK potato prices by over a fifth

Heavy winter rainfall in 2024 that was 10 times more likely to occur due to climate change damaged UK potato yields and pushed up prices by 22 per cent, research warns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 July 2025 • 3 min read
Water companies urged to 'take action' as more droughts declared across England
Risk

Water companies urged to 'take action' as more droughts declared across England

National Drought Group urged to 'step up' response to drought conditions, after England records driest start to a year since 1976

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 July 2025 • 6 min read