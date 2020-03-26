Green Alliance
Inefficiency of UK offices fuelling climate change and driving up costs, report finds
Energy waste remains widespread, despite the availability of established solutions that can cut costs and emissions, new report from Green Alliance finds
No need for new coal, argues new report on proposed Cumbrian mine
Claims that a new coal mine in Cumbria will be needed to power the UK's steel industry do not stand up to scrutiny, Green Alliance report argues
'Counterproductive': Supermarket plastic crackdown risks graver environmental harm, report warns
Research highlights poorly thought-through approaches to tackling plastic pollution and failure of government leadership
Why we need more than plastic promises
As a major new report reveals the huge complexity shaping the industry response to the war on plastic, Green Alliance's Libby Peake argues a more coherent approach is urgently required
Green Alliance: Majority of Black Friday buys get binned
As annual shopping frenzy begins new research suggests 80 per cent of household plastics, textiles and electronics end up in landfill
Why are local councils' green building ambitions being held back?
Government should embrace opportunities for local innovation to decarbonise buildings, argues Roz Bulleid from Green Alliance
Former CBI boss to chair new Green Innovation Policy Commission
John Cridland joined by Professors Mariana Mazzucato and Paul Ekins, as well as top executives from John Lewis, UPS, Arup and others, to launch new green innovation initiative
'Pretty grim': Greener UK slam Boris Johnson's Brexit deal as 'bad for the environment'
Prime Minister's plan would end commitment to level playing field with EU on environmental standards, sparking serious concerns among green campaigners
It's time for government to set a new environmental baseline
Regardless of the political chaos, the government must be clear on its legislative agenda for a green Brexit, argues Green Alliance's Ruth Chambers
Under our new government, environmental progress has ground to a halt
Green Alliance's executive director Shaun Spiers warns the government's Brexit policy threatens the UK's future as a green leader
Are UK green standards becoming a bargaining chip in post-Brexit trade negotiations?
Malaysia's offer to UK of preferential trading terms if it breaks with EU palm oil standards after Brexit raises alarm bells for environmental experts
We know throwaway culture is bad - so why is the market for bottled water growing?
We can't just replace plastic water bottles with other single-use packaging materials, argues Green Alliance's Libby Peake
We need to put local areas at the heart of the clean growth agenda
We can't take a one-size-fits-all approach to local decarbonisation, argues Green Alliance's Caterina Brandmayr
Michael Gove: Government action on climate change has not been good enough
The next Prime Minister's 'single greatest responsibility' will be addressing the climate and environment emergency, Environment Secretary warns
Everyone's voice should be heard on how we deliver a net zero economy
Deliberative democracy - such as citizens' assemblies - can build political mandate for climate action, argues Green Alliance's Gwen Buck
Investing in the environment is an investment in people
Greener UK's Ruth Chambers and Maddy Carroll argue the government's backing for a net zero transition needs to be accompanied by a similarly bold move on environmental protection
Could Theresa May be remembered for anything other than Brexit?
As the Prime Minister confirms her departure is approaching, Green Alliance's Paul McNamee asks if an environmental legacy can be secured
Green Alliance: UK must plant 70,000 hectares of trees a year to combat climate change
Think tank calls for mass woodland planting drive, a ban on peatland burning, and a focus on low carbon farming methods in new report - but is the government listening?
What can national government learn from the Greater Manchester Green Summit?
Green Alliance's Paul McNamee has a run down of the key takeaways from Manchester's Green Summit
Government urged to go 'all-in' and ensure nearly 100 per cent of aluminium is recycled
New Green Alliance report argues embracing some of the more ambitious measures included in the government's proposed Resource and Waste Strategy could save the UK £50m a year
Could England's community energy groups be left behind in Europe?
Community energy groups in the UK face an uncertain future, warns Green Alliance's Chaitanya Kumar
'At a crossroads': Community Energy sector warns future at risk from policy changes
Community Energy groups call on government to revive abandoned vision for the sector
Energiesprong: Dutch-style retrofits could slash carbon emissions from 11 million UK homes
With £120m of backing, Dutch style retrofits could slash carbon emissions, gas demand and consumer bills, Green Alliance report argues
Green Alliance: UK must look to EU interconnection amid 'crumbling' nuclear plans
Think tank argues UK should negotiate access to electricity interconnection with Europe through internal energy market in order to keep costs and CO2 down