What's slowing down your net zero journey?

Sustainability consultancy Verco has launched a Net Zero Barriers Assessment. It is designed to help you gauge your net zero progress from a new perspective, prioritise the most important areas, and focus your efforts to achieve the biggest carbon cuts.

"The journey to net zero is a complicated one," said Myles Tatlock, associate director at Verco. "From lack of internal resources to data management to supply chain action, there are numerous barriers to decarbonisation projects. We all know we have them, and in an ideal world we'd overcome them all at once, but realistically we need to prioritise," he added. "To do that, we need to know which of the barriers has the biggest impact. That's what our online assessment was created to point out."

What's slowing down the net zero journey?

Wherever a business is on its carbon reduction journey, it's likely there are barriers which might include some of the following:

Data and measurement: Many businesses struggle to know what data to collect, how to do so efficiently, and how to act on the results. Companies at a later stage of their journey can be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of data.

Financial commitment: Prioritising funding for decarbonisation projects against other business-critical initiatives can be challenging, especially when ROIs are unclear or when the projects sit separately from other business priorities.

Supply chain action: To accurately report on Scope 3 emissions, the whole supply chain needs to be involved. It can be hard to convince suppliers that sustainability reporting is something you need to work on together, and not just your business's problem to solve.

Team culture and capability: Teams can feel overwhelmed by sustainability initiatives if they feel like 'extra work' on top of existing responsibilities. Nurturing positive mindsets towards decarbonisation and securing internal resources takes time.

What will I get from the Net Zero Barriers Assessment?

The assessment is fast and simple; rank your barriers to net zero and then answer seven quick multiple choice questions on the net zero critical areas of your business.

Based on your answers, you will receive an instant, free summary report which gives you:

An easy-to-digest, visual output of your most important blockers to decarbonisation and the barriers that are getting in your way.

Expert advice on approaches to overcome your biggest barrier from consultants who help solve these challenges on a daily basis.

Actionable tips on all net zero critical areas of your business, to help you progress your sustainability initiatives.

A summary of your results which you can share with other members of your team.

Why not try the assessment for yourself and speed up your transition towards a more climate-friendly future?

Andrew Todd is director, corporates at Verco.

This article is sponsored by Verco.