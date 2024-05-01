UK Net Zero Business Census: Major new survey aims to track UK corporates' climate journey

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Backed by the CBI, Institute of Directors, major firms and trade bodies, the two-month survey aims to identify opportunities and barriers for bolder action on net zero

A major new survey has been launched today to take the temperature of the UK's burgeoning net zero economy and establish "a definitive benchmark" for the private sector's decarbonisation pathway, with...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Are alternative proteins a solution to Britain's food security challenges?

Soil Association among first to sign up to Good Energy's 'hourly matching' service

Most read
01

'The renewables future has arrived': Renewables provide 30 per cent of global electricity for first time

08 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Government awards £196m to support development of advanced nuclear fuels plant

08 May 2024 • 4 min read
03

New Boiler Upgrade Scheme regulations come into force

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
04

Women in Green Business Awards 2024: Nominations announced

08 May 2024 • 2 min read
05

EasyJet, Ryanair, and Wizz slam calls to exclude long-haul flights from contrail crackdown

07 May 2024 • 3 min read

More on Net Zero Now

Net Zero Tracker: Private firms lag behind listed companies in net zero transition
Net Zero Now

Net Zero Tracker: Private firms lag behind listed companies in net zero transition

Many of the world's largest publicly-listed firms have set targets to reach net zero, compared to only a fraction of privately-owned firms

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 22 April 2024 • 4 min read
The next step on Britain's path to net zero energy
Net Zero Now

The next step on Britain's path to net zero energy

Partner Insight: ESO explains why a virtual energy system is key to meeting Britain's future electricity needs

ESO
clock 01 September 2023 • 4 min read
Net Zero Tracker: More than third of world's biggest firms still have no climate goals in place
Net Zero Now

Net Zero Tracker: More than third of world's biggest firms still have no climate goals in place

National and corporate momentum behind setting net zero goals continues to build, but concerns remain over integrity and oversight of targets

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 June 2023 • 6 min read