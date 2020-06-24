Brexit

Don't mention the climate change
As the EU prepares to strengthen its climate goals, the US demands the term is axed from future trade deals - the UK faces some tough choices post-Brexit

Next Gen Carbon Markets
Ben Caldecott of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme argues Brexit provides an opportunity to build 'the world's first ever net zero aligned emissions trading scheme'

A Net Zero Brexit?
Madeleine Cuff attempts to clarify the government's net zero plans - and comes away both encouraged and a little confused