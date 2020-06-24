Brexit
Government to 'stand firm' on green standards as it rules out US chlorinated chicken imports
Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers issues firm promise UK will not chicken-out of EU food and environmental standards in US trade deal talks
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART TWO: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
MPs approve Johnson's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement
Bill passes Second Reading easily thanks to government's 80-strong majority, marking a major step towards the UK's exit from the EU
Net Zero gets the royal treatment
This week brought positive mood music from the Johnson government on climate action
Government reignites 'no deal' versus 'green Brexit' debate
An emboldened Number 10 is to outlaw extending the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020, setting up a major row over the future of environmental standards
EU carbon tax plan is an early test for post-Brexit trade talks
The UK must navigate the EU's proposed carbon border tax whilst seeking new trade deals around the world, writes Ed Birkett
Don't mention the climate change
As the EU prepares to strengthen its climate goals, the US demands the term is axed from future trade deals - the UK faces some tough choices post-Brexit
'Lightning rod issue': Leaked documents reveal US refusal to discuss climate change in trade talks
Leaked documents reveal US officials would not accept references to climate change in any UK trade agreement
'Giga Berlin': Blow for Brexit Britain as Tesla picks Germany for major battery factory
Tesla CEO Elon Musk cites Brexit uncertainty as key reason for not choosing to base major new battery manufacturing centre in 'too risky' UK
EU warns UK risks trade barriers if it seeks to dilute environmental standards
As environmental issues look set to play central role in election campaign, Michel Barnier warns any attempt to undercut EU rules will draw a 'proportionate' response
Future of Environment Bill again in balance, as Brexit extension agreed
Confusion mounts as EU agrees three month 'flextension', government pushes for early election, and Parliament prepares for Environment Bill debate
Environment Bill under threat as government poised to 'go on strike' over election battle
High profile environmental legislation and hopes of attaching green amendments to Withdrawal Agreement Bill now in doubt, as government steps up push for December election
Brexit Deal: Government faces growing calls to beef up environmental protections
As government loses crunch vote on rushed timetable for Withdrawal Agreement Bill, MPs table amendment to stop backsliding on environmental standards
Withdrawal Agreement Bill excludes any mention of environmental protection
Text of controversial legislation confirms commitments on environment only feature in non-binding Political Declaration, as MPs warn bill paves way for 'no deal' Brexit at end of 2020
Brexit deal in the balance: Environmental protection emerges as crunch issue
Parliament again defers decision on latest Withdrawal Agreement, amidst warnings Boris Johnson's deal is 'high risk' for the environment
Green Brexit or no deal chaos? How the Brexit deal offers a path without a destination
Without environmental standards enshrined within Withdrawal Agreement, green experts fear Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal leaves the door open for a deregulatory blitz
Brexit and the Climate Emergency Committee
Amidst yesterday's latest round of Brexit chaos and division there was an unexpected but hugely important silver lining to be found
Breaking: Brexit deal announced, reports suggest 'level playing field' on green rules could be maintained
Boris Johnson declares deal will allow UK to 'move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment', but questions remain over whether agreement can secure Parliamentary majority
Next Gen Carbon Markets
Ben Caldecott of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme argues Brexit provides an opportunity to build 'the world's first ever net zero aligned emissions trading scheme'
Government tables 'groundbreaking' Environment Bill
Long-awaited legislation to deliver new environmental regulator and legally binding green targets
Queen's Speech: Government promises to tackle plastics, air quality, and habitat damage in landmark Environment Bill
Long-awaited legislation expected to be published shortly, as government puts environment and climate change concerns centre stage in Queen's Speech
A Net Zero Brexit?
Madeleine Cuff attempts to clarify the government's net zero plans - and comes away both encouraged and a little confused
'There's a long way to go': Kwasi Kwarteng on Net Zero, XR, and a Green Brexit
In an exclusive interview, BusinessGreen quizzes the Energy and Clean Growth Minister on the government's decarbonisation plans