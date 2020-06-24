leadership
#ManagersForFuture campaign hopes to train next generation of business climate leaders
Programme will explore how management skills, practices and purpose need to change to tackle environmental and social problems
Wilderness Foundation: Meet the charity harnessing nature's power to change mindsets
The boss of this year's BusinessGreen Leaders Awards' Charity Partner reflects on the organisation's role in tackling the twin crises of mental health and climate change
Rory Stewart: I will double UK foreign aid spent on climate change
Tory leadership hopeful wants to put climate change at the centre of DfID's work, and says the UK should massively expand its tree planting programme
Women on boards help big companies lower environmental risks, study suggests
Research found for every additional woman appointed to a corporate board, firm reduces chances of being sued for environmental violations by 1.5 per cent