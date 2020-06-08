A green recovery is a chance to reform aviation for the better - but it can't be done overnight
Punitive green aviation bailout terms without there yet being viable alternatives to conventional jet fuel could actually delay the shift to greener flight, argues ZeroAvia's Val Miftakhov
With governments across the globe currently formulating packages for rescuing airlines, these agreements have widely been seen as a chance to bring the aviation industry to heel and agree to measures that...
More news
World Ocean Day: Government welcomes call for new Highly Protected Marine Areas
Benyon Review sets out plans for significant strengthening of marine protection in UK waters, as new study highlights how ocean habitats can help boost climate resilience
Reports: Tesla considering Bristol site for UK gigafactory
The Times reports Elon Musk made a recent flying visit to the UK to inspect a potential site for a major new factory near Bristol
Natwest relaunches carbon calculator to cater for work from home reality
NatWest has tweaked a tool that provides guidance to staff on how to shrink their carbon footprint, as government faces warning it may have to change carbon reporting guidelines to account for huge increase in home-working
Green recovery: Government launches 'recovery roundtables', as Ministers mull EV grant boost
Alok Sharma to chair series of meetings with businesses, academics, and trade bodies, as government continues to work on green stimulus package