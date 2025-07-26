'A vital step': Government delivers £1.1bn boost for local recycling services

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
'A vital step': Government delivers £1.1bn boost for local recycling services

Money raised through expanded Extended Producer Responsibility scheme to be pumped into new recycling infrastructure and collection services

The government has promised to improve recycling capacity across every town and city in England, after assigning more than £1bn of new investment to support the development of new circular economy infrastructure...

James Murray
James Murray

More on Recycling

Amazon's used product sales in UK and Europe exceed £1.7bn
Waste

Amazon's used product sales in UK and Europe exceed £1.7bn

Used product sales soar after two-thirds of Brits bought second-hand goods online in 2024, Amazon research finds

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 July 2025 • 3 min read
Study: 'Circular-native' businesses growing faster than linear competitors
Waste

Study: 'Circular-native' businesses growing faster than linear competitors

Businesses such as Apple, Miele, Phillips, and Currys are reaping financial rewards from circular business strategies, according to new WRAP analysis

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 July 2025 • 5 min read
UK supermarkets team up to boost reusable packaging in-store and online
Recycling

UK supermarkets team up to boost reusable packaging in-store and online

New initiative from WRAP and leading retailers aims to encourage collaboration to create a more standardised approach to reusable packaging services

Amber Rolt
clock 16 July 2025 • 3 min read