COP26
Nigel Topping appointed UK climate champion
Former We Mean Business CEO tasked with getting businesses, investors, organisations, and cities engaged with the COP26 summit happening in Glasgow in November
Tenth annual BusinessGreen Leaders Awards to celebrate a decade of green business breakthroughs
As the green economy prepares for a decade of action, the UK's largest and most prestigious sustainable business awards is back with a pledge to recognise the pioneers of the green transition
Boris Johnson announces ban on foreign aid for coal mines and power stations
New policy will stop the UK 'outsourcing' its emissions to developing countries, Johnson tells UK-Africa summit
Mark Carney handed COP26 climate finance role
Outgoing Bank of England Governor to advise Prime Minister on greening the global financial system as UK steps up preparation to co-host crucial UN summit
Developing countries lead charge to step up climate action
UN data reveals more than 100 countries plan to submit new climate action plans in 2020
Glasgow gets first fully-electric buses as it gears up for COP26
Electric buses have begun operating in the Scottish city for the first time in half a century as the city sets its sights on net zero emissions by 2030
Noah's Rainbow - Raising children in an age of climate crisis
On crying at the climate crisis, the start of a decade of consequences, and the stark difference between ghosts and ancestors
Queen's Speech: Government to make accelerating net zero plans a top priority
Government puts green policies at centre of its plans, setting out measures to boost offshore wind, drive green infrastructure development, and tackle plastic waste
BusinessGreen announces launch of the world's first Net Zero Festival
Save the Date: Inaugural Net Zero Festival to take place in London on September 30th 2020
COP25: A missed opportunity, but business continues to drive ambition
Nigel Topping of the We Mean Business coalition reflects the limited progress delivered at the Madrid Summit
What Boris Johnson's government needs to do to show it is serious on climate change
After his landslide victory, Boris Johnson declared his ambition to make his country 'the cleanest, greenest on Earth'. Here's what he needs to do to prove it, writes Rebecca Willis of Lancaster University
'Far cry from what is needed': Marathon climate talks deliver compromise deal but defer key decisions
UN climate summit fails to secure progress on raft of key components of the Paris Agreement, putting huge pressure on UK to engineer a successful COP26 in Glasgow
'Lives are at risk here': Crunch climate talks risk stalemate as opposing nations dig in heels
COP25 talks likely to spill into extra time as EU, smaller nations and business urge for robust Paris Agreement rules in face of US, Brazil and Australian opposition
Five signs the 2020s can be the decade of delivery on climate
Forum for the Future's Will Dawson sets out the key drivers for climate action next year
Study: Net zero targets spreading around the world at 'startling' rate
ECIU analysis highlights how a significant chunk of the global economy is already subject to existing or planned net zero emissions targets
'Man on the moon moment': Europe unveils plan to be first climate-neutral continent by 2050
Long-awaited 'European Green Deal' aims to ramp up Paris Agreement targets and take radical action to decarbonise economy - but will member states back the plan?
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Anger and ambition
From banned newspapers to bracket breakdowns, all the key moments from Day 3 of the UN climate talks in Madrid
COP26: Labour hints it would replace Claire Perry O'Neill as UN Climate Summit President
EXCLUSIVE: Claire Perry O'Neill likely to be replaced as COP26 President under a Labour or Lib Dem government
'A year of action': COP President Claire Perry O'Neill talks up plans for 2020
UN climate talks in Glasgow will be an 'everyone in' COP, Claire Perry O'Neill tells BusinessGreen Leaders Summit
Lord Duncan: UK will 'walk the walk' on climate ahead of COP26
Speaking at pre-COP talks in Costa Rica UK Climate Minister Lord Duncan urges other countries to step up their climate commitments
'There's a long way to go': Kwasi Kwarteng on Net Zero, XR, and a Green Brexit
In an exclusive interview, BusinessGreen quizzes the Energy and Clean Growth Minister on the government's decarbonisation plans
How trade can help us reach our climate goals
There is a lot of fear new trade deals could undermine UK environmental protection, but as the CBI's Rain Newton-Smith argues, there are also significant opportunities to drive climate action
After a New York setback, can Glasgow revive international climate efforts?
Ed King reflects on seven lessons from a bruising UN Climate Action Summit that ultimately failed to deliver the breakthrough that was both desperately hoped for and urgently needed
COP26 in Glasgow: Opportunities and responsibilities
The UK has the honour of hosting one of the most important international meetings in modern history - the government now needs to fully engage with the massive responsibility it has just taken on