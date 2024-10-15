Murvah Iqbal: 'Sustainability is table stakes in business now'

Murvah Iqbal, CEO at all-electric delivery provider Hived, discusses transferable learnings from previous businesses and growing awareness of non-exhaust emissions
Founded in 2021 by Murvah Iqbal and Mathias Krieger, sustainable parcel delivery start up Hived has grown from its founders delivering parcels on their own bikes to achieving a steady rate of 20 per cent...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.