Government confirms CfD boost for UK's ageing onshore wind farms

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Older wind farms approaching their end of life will be able to bid for contracts to enable 'repowering' projects to extend their lifespan, government confirms

Projects to 'repower' and upgrade ageing onshore wind farms will be able to bid for government support via the UK's flagship clean power contract regime from next year, as part of a package of reforms...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

Editor

More from Michael Holder

How the future of the UK hydrogen sector remains 'riddled with uncertainties'

Global Briefing: Google inks 'world first' corporate small nuclear reactor PPA

More on Wind

clock 21 October 2024 • 4 min read
'The biggest industrial opportunity of the century': Floating Offshore Wind Taskforce touts potential for £47bn economic boost
Wind

'The biggest industrial opportunity of the century': Floating Offshore Wind Taskforce touts potential for £47bn economic boost

Group publishes new modelling that suggests nascent floating wind turbine industry could employ nearly 100,000 people in the UK by 2050

James Murray
James Murray
clock 09 October 2024 • 4 min read
Benj Sykes: 'Biodiversity is our most powerful tool for climate action after renewable energy'
Wind

Benj Sykes: 'Biodiversity is our most powerful tool for climate action after renewable energy'

Ørsted's head of UK environment, consents, and external affairs explains how offshore wind farms can be part of the solution to biodiversity loss

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 08 October 2024 • 7 min read