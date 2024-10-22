Statkraft inks first energy-from-waste PPA at Grangemouth plant

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Earls Gate Energy Centre
Image:

Earls Gate Energy Centre

Norwegian state-owned utility signs power purchase agreements for 23MW of electricity Earls Gate Energy Centre in Grangemouth

Statkraft has signed its first energy-from-waste power purchase agreement (PPA) with Brockwell Energy and Encyclis for power generated at the Earls Gate Energy Centre in Grangemouth. The Centre - a...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Experts warn UK growth ambitions under threat without climate resilience planning

'A real gamechanger': NESO tasked with developing UK-wide energy infrastructure blueprint for 2050

Most read
01

Government confirms CfD boost for UK's ageing onshore wind farms

21 October 2024 • 4 min read
02

London Stadium goes for gold with £4.35m solar roof project

22 October 2024 • 3 min read
03

How the future of the UK hydrogen sector remains 'riddled with uncertainties'

21 October 2024 • 5 min read
04

Study: EVs and heat pumps cut UK fossil fuel use by 14 million barrels of oil in 2023

21 October 2024 • 4 min read
05

COP16 Biodiversity Summit: Five reasons businesses should be paying attention

21 October 2024 • 12 min read

More on Energy

Somayeh Taheri: 'Energy should never be a luxury, it's a necessity'
Energy

Somayeh Taheri: 'Energy should never be a luxury, it's a necessity'

UrbanChain's CEO and founder discusses the need to navigate a 'highly complex' UK energy market

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 22 October 2024 • 4 min read
How the future of the UK hydrogen sector remains 'riddled with uncertainties'
Energy

How the future of the UK hydrogen sector remains 'riddled with uncertainties'

Cornwall Insight warns lack of consensus over supply and demand for low carbon hydrogen risks holding back nascent sector

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 October 2024 • 5 min read
Aviva and Packaged Living to offer Octopus' 'Zero Bills' tariff to rented homes
Energy

Aviva and Packaged Living to offer Octopus' 'Zero Bills' tariff to rented homes

Aviva Investors and sustainable living specialist join forces with Octopus to offer 48 homes at two sites in Milton Keynes access to 'Zero Bills’ tariff

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 21 October 2024 • 3 min read