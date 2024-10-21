'COP of implementation': UN Biodiversity Summit kicks off in Colombia

UN Secretary General urges negotiators to make COP16 the summit where promises on nature are finally converted into action
The COP16 Biodiversity Summit has kicked off in Cali, marking the start of two weeks of intense negotiations on how to advance progress towards the nature restoration goals set by governments for 2030....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.