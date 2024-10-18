Verra cancels five million 'overissued' cookstove credits listed by C-Quest Capital

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
Verra cancels five million 'overissued' cookstove credits listed by C-Quest Capital

Millions of credits nixed from credit registry shortly after it is confirmed former CEO of carbon credit firm is facing US fraud charges

Verra has cancelled five million voluntary carbon credits issued to carbon offset developer C-Quest Capital, following an internal investigation into the firm this summer. In announcement yesterday,...

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
