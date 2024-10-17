Is CCS being targeted at the wrong industries?

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
Is CCS being targeted at the wrong industries?

Figures from Global CCS Institute highlight extent to which carbon capture development pipeline is dominated by oil and gas interests

A quarter of the world's carbon capture project pipeline is focused on cutting emissions from fossil fuel power plants, new data has revealed. The data, provided by the Global CCS Institute to BusinessGreen,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Amazon pledges to build 5GW of small modular reactors

'Nowhere close': England off track to meet 2030 nature goals, conservation groups warn

Most read
01

Climate Change Agreement: Industry decarbonisation scheme extended to 2030

16 October 2024 • 2 min read
02

'Bluetooth for energy': Octopus alliance aims to simplify integration of millions of clean tech devices

17 October 2024 • 2 min read
03

Maintaining momentum on PPWR: The role of the plastics industry in meeting EU environmental and competitiveness objectives

15 October 2024 • 9 min read
04

Over 100 NGOs and academics voice support for The Global Biodiversity Standard

16 October 2024 • 3 min read
05

National Wealth Fund, Barclays, and Lloyds pledge £1bn for social housing retrofit projects

17 October 2024 • 4 min read

More on CCS

Is CCS on the brink of a global breakthrough?
CCS

Is CCS on the brink of a global breakthrough?

The latest report from the Global CCS Institute reveals how the pipeline of carbon capture projects is growing fast, but questions remain over the industry's ability to deliver at scale

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 15 October 2024 • 8 min read
The £22bn question: How to align CCS policy with climate and energy security goals
CCS

The £22bn question: How to align CCS policy with climate and energy security goals

Labour's £22bn pledge for CCS is a welcome step, but more nuanced policy is required to deliver a decarbonised and resilient energy system, argues the Grantham Institute's Esin Serin

Esin Serin, Grantham Institute on Climate Change and the Environment
clock 15 October 2024 • 6 min read
'Reigniting our industrial heartlands': Government confirms £22bn funding for carbon capture hubs
CCS

'Reigniting our industrial heartlands': Government confirms £22bn funding for carbon capture hubs

Funding and industry agreements set to kick start series of carbon capture, transport, and storage projects across the North East and North West of England from 2028

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 October 2024 • 6 min read