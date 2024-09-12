CBI head laments 'frustrating' wait for clarity on UK's net zero policy frameworks

Businesses and investors are "desperate to invest" in the UK's clean energy revolution, but despite the new government's commitment to accelerating decarbonisation efforts far greater policy clarity and ambition is still needed from both the Westminster and Holyrood governments to unleash the green economy's huge potential.

That is the warning CBI's director-general Rain Newton Smith is set to deliver in a speech in Glasgow later today, where she will air the business community's frustration at the continuing lack of policy clarity in support of the UK's long term net zero goals.

"Businesses have been watching this - watching us fall down the league tables," she will say. "While nine-year consent for planning has held back offshore wind. While we've been missing the policies we need. While our headlines haven't matched the ambitions of business - and the great work of so many CBI members.

"It's been frustrating. But there's only so much we in business can do ourselves without clear direction, plans and backing from government."

The CBI repeatedly urged the Conservative government to provide more ambition, detail, and policy support for its net zero vision in order to unlock investment that is sorely needed to drive growth across Britain's sluggish economy. In the months and years running up to the election it highlighted numerous times how planning delays, long waits for grid connections, and a lack of clarity on the policy frameworks for new nuclear, carbon capture, hydrogen, and green building projects were all undermining investor confidence.

As such, the CBI has broadly welcomed the new green measures delivered by Labour during its first two months in office, including its lifting of the 'de facto' ban on new onshore wind projects, wider proposed planning reforms, and the successful clean power contract auction.

But while Newton-Smith is expected to welcome the recent commitments from the new Labour government, she will warn businesses are still lacking the policy clarity and political leadership that is sorely need in multiple areas.

"Now, at last things seem to be moving," Newton-Smith will say to an audience of top business figures. "We've got commitments from Westminster and Holyrood to reform planning - that's more progress on planning in the last eight weeks than the last eight years.

"But it still doesn't feel like we've been given the green light. We've got vision but not detail. We've got direction but not certainty. Businesses have a restless energy to go for growth, to invest, but they need really clear signals from governments north and south of the border to lay down their markers."

Labour is currently working to finalise numerous green policy decisions, including proposals on planning reforms, electricity market reforms, grid connection reforms, new nuclear projects, green steel projects, carbon capture and hydrogen subsidy frameworks, and green building standards, some of which had been under consideration by the previous government for years.

Newton-Smith will reiterate the CBI's calls for the government to provide greater policy clarity by developing a UK-wide net zero investment plan to help bring focus to decarbonisation efforts in different sectors and catalyse essential private investment.

On top of that, Newton-Smith is to call for further detail on the new government's plans to establish a National Wealth Fund to unlock investment in the UK economy and request greater clarity over the role of GB Energy, a new clean power firm set to be owned by the taxpayer that is to be headquartered in Scotland.

"Firms need clarity on how they'll work with each other and with business," she will say. "How they'll complement and stimulate the private sector - rather than duplicating or even displacing it."

Newton-Smith's speech comes as the government prepares its first Budget next month, which it has warned will include "tough decisions" for households and businesses in order to plug the £22bn "black hole" it claims it inherited from the previous government.

The government has also attracted fierce criticism over its plans to axe Winter Fuel Payments for all but the poorest pensioners and reports it is preparing to reduce the budget for green farming subsidy payments.

In her speech, Newton-Smith is expected to acknowledge "how difficult the last few years have been" for the UK economy, but she will also warn the government's current downbeat rhetoric risks sending mixed messages that could dissuade prospective investors.

"We get the need to take a hard look at the economy," she will say. "But at the same time, I think the more we focus on that difficult inheritance, the harder it is in global boardrooms to make the pitch to invest in, come to, and stay in the UK. So I think we must also have and offer hope."

In addition, the CBI chief is to hit out at the recent further tightening of the Energy Profits Levy - otherwise known as the windfall tax on energy firms - which she will argue is stymying investment in the UK's energy sector, particularly in Scotland.

"That's not fiscal certainty and it's not a spur to invest - exactly when that investment is most important for transitioning the sector," she is expected to say. She will also argue that North Sea oil and gas firms "can be a huge part of the transition to net zero".

"Put simply, it's very hard to make the case to global boardrooms for more investment in renewable energy in the UK when current revenues aren't profitable," she will say. "And though we get the need, it's not going to work to take with one hand, without encouraging with the other."

Elsewhere in her speech, Newton-Smith is to argue that Scotland's natural resources "are the envy of the world", and that investing in leveraging these is "mission critical for unleashing green growth" across the UK.

However, she will warn that a "once in a general opportunity" to deliver secure jobs, drive positive social change, and transform lives could be put at risk if the governments in Westminster and Holyrood do not act quickly reassure potential investors in the UK.

Newton-Smith will use the speech to call on the two governments to work together alongside business to overcome the lack of policy certainty, the uncompetitive tax regime, and intense international competition that threatens to hold back Scotland from realising its potential as "a clean energy superpower" and delay the UK's net zero transition more broadly.

"We are now at a moment when global energy markets are shifting, redefining economies and growth prospects in the blink of an eye," Newton-Smith will say. "And we've seen ripples of that in the UK."

Her speech is also expected to highlight how the UK's burgeoning net zero economy grew by nine per cent last year and is now expected to create up to £57bn of new green growth opportunities, while in contrast the wider UK economy as a whole "pretty much flatlined".

Thanks to Scotland's vast wind power capacity and North Sea energy expertise "it has the tools at its fingertips to be a global clean energy superpower - the dynamo for economic transformation for Scotland and the UK", Newton-Smith will claim

"When countries around the world are jockeying for position in green growth, you can't just manufacture advantages like that," she will argue. "And Scotland has every tool it needs to use them: powerhouse universities and R&D, a financial sector that is truly world-leading and the best-educated workforce in the UK. There is so much power, so much potential to lead, to truly make this a just transition.

Both the Scottish government and the UK's Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) were considering requests for comment at the time of going to press.

