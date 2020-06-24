Wildlife
Defra launches natural capital tool to help businesses make greener decisions
Tool is the first time evidence and guidance about UK natural capital will be accessible in one place
National Trust promises to go net zero by 2030
"We need to step forward and leave our own legacy" says director general Hilary McGrady on charity's 125th anniversary
IBM traces passage of the Mayflower with self-guided ship
Project will collect data on wildlife and ocean plastics, as well as test the potential for unmanned vessels to cut cost and emissions from research voyages
Going, going, gone: UK wildlife population suffering 'worrying declines'
Coalition of wildlife charities concludes key biodiversity metrics are down 13 per cent since the 1970s, with some wildlife populations losing up to a quarter of their number
Agriculture Bill becomes latest casualty of Brexit chaos
A bill to introduce payments for environmental improvements by farmers fails to win time in Parliament to pass into law
'Minor delays': Brexit stunting 25 Year Environment Plan progress, Defra admits
Defra releases review of its long-term environmental targets which it claims show 90 per cent of actions are on course, but green groups have offered a lukewarm response
Housebuilders urged to avoid 'unnecessary loss of habitats' amid netting uproar
Government warns developers as Norfolk council attracts criticism for cliff-face nets which prevent birds from nesting
It's official: Tony Juniper appointed Natural England chair
Respected environmental campaigner to take up role at independent advisory body, as questions over budget cuts and post-Brexit position continue
Green leaders recognised in New Year Honours List
Broadcaster Chris Packham and Environment Agency director Ken Allison among environmentalists awarded honours for their work
Michael Gove sows seed for green development strategy
Developers could be required to deliver 'biodiversity net gain' when building new homes or commercial estates under new government plans
'Ecological apocalypse': Manifesto sets out raft of actions to halt wildlife decline
'People's Manifesto for Wildlife' urges government, businesses, and individuals to wake up to dramaatic decline in UK species
Tech to #endwildlifecrime: A new strand of the #techforgood story
Saving endangered species is just one of the ways technology can help improve the world, says techUK's Susanne Baker
Wildlife Trusts unveil plans for nature-friendly homes
Major new report sets out guidelines for how the UK can meet ambitious house building targets while enhancing wildlife and habitats
'Haywire' seasons lead to freak year for nature, says National Trust
Warmer weather has been good for some of the UK's flora and fauna, while others have suffered or almost disappeared completely
Companies urge RSPB to drop fight against Scottish offshore wind farm
Coalition of 29 firms in the supply chain for the proposed 450MW Neart na Gaoithe wind farm call on charity to abandon its legal challenge amid concerns over further delays to the project
Businesses pay more than £1.5m to charities for breaking green laws
Environment Agency imposes civil sanctions on firms such as Heineken UK, Anglian Water Services, and Tata Steel
Natural Capital Committee: Brexit must not delay Defra's 25 year environment plan
Government advisory body says 25 Year Environment Plan should be legally binding and consistent with Climate Change Committee recommendations
Climate change driving birds to migrate early, research reveals
A University of Edinburgh study finds birds are arriving at breeding grounds too soon, causing some to miss out on food
Number of plastic bags found on beaches halves following carrier bag tax
Marine Conservation Society reports dramatic drop in plastic bag litter found on UK beaches after introduction of 5p charge at supermarkets last year
Measures for cutting offshore wind farm noise can 'hugely reduce' impact on porpoises, study finds
WWF-backed research finds big benefits for porpoise populations can be achieved through cost-effective offshore wind farm noise reduction methods
Will millennials demand a greener economy?
Almost 90 per cent of young people think it is important for corporations to take better care of the environment, according to a new survey for youth campaign group A Focus on Nature
Anesco partners with RSPB to boost solar farm birds and bees
Energy services company Anesco joins forces with wildlife charity to increase numbers of birds, bees and butterflies at its solar sites
London's trees worth £6.1bn to capital's economy
Boris Johnson pledges 40,000 more ‘pollution-busting' trees for London
The business case for the return of the lynx
Plans are afoot to reintroduce wild lynx to the UK, some 1,300 years after they were eradicated - and the economy stands to benefit from the move