'Nature really needs our help': Defra launches £25m Species Survival Fund

A new £25m fund dedicated to helping restore natural habitats has been launched by the government today, in bid to help save "thousands" of vulnerable species such as lapwings, water voles and adders from further decline.

Launched in partnership with the National Lottery Heritage Fund, which is administering the funding, the Species Survival Fund will offer grants of up to £3m to support projects that aim to tackle habitat loss, protect ecosystems, and support nature-rich landscapes such as grasslands, woodlands and wetlands, according to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).

Successful bidders for funding could include projects which aim to restore and connect wildlife-rich habitats across a landscape, or which develop the resilience of a particular species such as reptiles, birds and pollinators, it explained.

Defra said the funding scheme would also aimed to encourage the creation of green jobs and vocational employment opportunities.

It is encouraging environmental non-profits, National Park Authorities and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONBs), local authorities, farmers, and land managers to apply for the funding before the application deadline closes on 21 July.

"We depend on nature for everything and now nature really needs our help," said Environment Secretary Therese Coffey. "Through the Species Survival Fund, we will fund taking targeted actions needed to restore our habitats and the species that live in them. Across the country, local nature recovery strategies will enhance wildlife habitats that reflect the wonderful tapestry of nature that exists on our isles."

Meanwhile, 48 local authorities are also soon set to receive a share of £14m in funding as part of Defra's Local Nature Recovery Strategies scheme, which is designed to help communities map out the action needed in their area for nature restoration projects.

Natural England chair Tony Juniper stressed the importance of having locally-led nature recovery programmes, which he said were essential for wider national nature recovery efforts to succeed.

"These will be vital elements in creating the more extensive, better quality and connected nature-rich habitats necessary for wildlife to recover and thrive," he said. "These local initiatives will support England's growing national Nature Recovery Network that we need to protect food and water security, capture carbon, adapt to climate change and enhance people's wellbeing."

