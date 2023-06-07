Study: Solar farms can be 'wildlife havens'

The UK's solar farms are home to species that have found a haven living in and around ground-mounted photovoltaic panels, new research has shown.

The findings are the result of a national survey of wildlife on solar farms by Solar Energy UK, titled, Solar Habitat: Ecological trends on solar farms in the UK.

Discovered species included Linnets - a bird on the UK's red list of conservation concern - which were found across more than half of the 37 solar farms in the initial survey. Numbers of the small finch species have fallen dramatically since the 1960s, with their decline thought to be linked to the intensification of agriculture, the report stated.

Other birds identified at solar sites include yellowhammers and skylarks, which are also on the red list, but were found at around half the sites surveyed. Grey wagtails, whitethroats, wrens and willow warblers, all rated amber by the British Trust for Ornithology, were among the birds detected by ecologists last year.

The report noted that skylarks were heard singing above the panels at half the surveyed sites - an indicator of breeding activity nearby. While they were not found to be nesting on the solar farms directly, most likely due to their need for unbroken sightlines on the ground, researchers said it was possible that grassland around the panels could provide a valuable nursery habitat.

In terms of mammals, brown hares - also a species of conservation concern - were found on a quarter of the sites surveyed with report noting that the sites offered "ideal habitats" for this declining species. It also suggested smaller mammals such as mice and voles were likely present, but were less visible.

And it concluded that "the low intensity of management on solar farms, as well as the range of habitats present, can support a variety of invertebrate species".

The report suggested solar farms may provide a significant resource for invertebrates due to the vast amount of nectar they can produce from plants found between the solar panels, which according to an estimate from one site could total two tonnes a year.

Unsurprisingly, solar farms with greater nectar productivity accommodated significantly more butterflies and bees, in abundance and species richness. As nectar resources in surrounding arable or pastureland may provide nectar for only a short time before, "solar farms may offer a longer-term resource supporting larger numbers of local pollinators which may, in turn, enhance pollination services to nearby crops," the report stated.

Nine of the sites were also found to be home to the small heath butterfly, which is a species of principal importance under the Natural Environment and Rural Communities Act 2006 which has declined recently. The more widespread but declining cinnabar moth, a species of conservation concern, was also recorded on seven sites.

Solar Energy UK said the surveys, which were conducted last year, were undertaken using the standardised approach for ecological monitoring. The report was produced with Lancaster University and consultancies Clarkson and Woods and Wychwood Biodiversity.

"It is very clear that solar farms can be wildlife havens," said Hollie Blaydes, the PhD student who led the research. "About half of solar farms are managed with conservation specifically in mind, such as limiting grazing to only certain times of the year and reducing herbicide use. It's on these where wildlife can really thrive and benefit from the habitats created. These findings and the net gain regime could help tilt the industry further towards improving biodiversity."

Rachel Hayes, consents and ESG policy manager at Solar Energy UK, said the report confirms "what we have known anecdotally for many years: well-designed and well-managed solar farms can help address the climate emergency and loss of biodiversity in the UK".

"Wildlife can benefit hugely from developing solar farms, providing a variety of habitats and raising the numbers of some of our most threatened species while pushing us forward towards net zero," she added.

In considering why some solar farms are more biodiverse than others, it found that the diversity and number of invertebrates was strongly associated with management being more focused on wildlife.

The report stated that measures such as not using herbicides, providing a variety of different habitats, and ensuring seasonal rather than year-round grazing, all helped boost numbers of invertebrates and suitable habitats for birds and mammals.

Almost all - or 94 per cent - of sites were found to have some conservation measures in place.

"I hope that the report's findings will encourage more asset owners to adopt the standardised approach to monitoring ecology on solar farms and make the results even more robust," added Hayes.

