'Sleeping giant of pollution': Environmentalists urge politicians to toughen up regulations of toxic chemicals

clock • 4 min read
Otters among wildlife being harmed by toxic chemicals | Credit: Andy Rouse
Image:

Wildlife and Countryside Link warns chemicals are polluting waters, soils, food and wildlife, as it calls for a revamped national chemical strategy

Political parties have faced fresh calls to toughen up regulations of toxic chemicals, with environmentalists warning "the sleeping giant of pollution" is causing huge damage to the environment, wildlife,...

Sainsbury's offers Nectar points to customers who charge up EVs on site

Royal Ascot appoints carbon removals firm CUR8 to rein in emissions

