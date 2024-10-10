WWF: Average wildlife populations have fallen 73 per cent in 50 years

Stuart Stone
clock • 6 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Living Planet Report details catastrophic human impact on wildlife numbers and warns next five years could determine future of life on Earth

Global wildlife populations suffered a catastrophic average decline of 73 per cent between 1970 and 2020, according to the latest edition of the Living Planet Index published today as part of WWF's biennial...

