RSPB warns of threat to UK habitat protection laws under next Prime Minister

Vital laws that protect nature and habitats in England that have their routes in EU legislation could be under threat under the next Prime Minister, wildlife charity the RSPB has warned.

With the Conservative Party leadership contest closing in on the final fortnight before Britain's new PM is announced early next month, the two remaining candidates, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, have both voiced their support for strong environmental protections and leadership under their watch.

However, both have also recently spoken of their commitment to reviewing remaining EU laws currently in English legislation, which RSPB fears could include the Habitats Regulations, which it argues serve to protect crucial areas of the country that support biodiversity and rare wildlife.

Today, Truss reiterated her plan to "commission a nationwide nature survey to strengthen our efforts to preserve our environment", and suggested this would help build "an evidence base in a better way than the EU-derived Habitats Directive to help us understand UK-specific habitat and species issues, like what species are endangered and what we can improve".

Her opponent Sunak, meanwhile, today made no direct reference to Habitats Regulations, but argued Britain's membership of the European Union "did very little to boost the natural environment", adding there was "no point leaving the EU to keep everything the same". However, he lamented that Britain's nature "has been in decline for decades", and promised to reform "arms length" green bodies and implement the government's Environment Act in full in order to better protect wildlife and biodiversity.

But with neither candidate giving their explicit backing to maintaining the Habitats Regulations, while both also hinting at plans to review remaining EU legislation, the RSPB warned that the regulations potentially stood in peril whoever takes over from Boris Johnson in Downing Street next month.

"The unglamorously named Habitats Regulations ensure that nature is considered in planning decisions where it would be all too easy, and convenient, to ignore it," explained Alice Hardiman, head of policy at the RSPB. "These laws have been vital to protecting some of our most vulnerable wildlife for the last 30 years. Caught up in a drive for deregulation, scrapping them is presented as a simple option, easy to implement because nature has no voice to defend itself."

As an example of the importance of this legislation, the RSPB highlighted an area in Dorset where the lowland heaths of Purbeck and East Dorset are internationally important for rare wildlife, including the Dartford warbler, sand lizard and ladybird spider.

Over the past 200 years large areas of lowland heathland have been lost due to housing, roads and other urban development, RSPB said. Yet over the past twenty years, these direct losses have largely stopped, which the RSPB says is thanks to requirements in the Habitats Regulations that ensure heathland sites are protected.

New houses are now directed away from a buffer of 400 metres around any protected heathland in Purbeck and wider Dorset, the charity explained. That, alongside measures to provide alternative areas of greenspace for dog owners and other residents to enjoy nature without disturbing vulnerable wildlife, is significantly reducing unintended impacts on our most precious sites, it said.

RSPB said it was therefore calling on members of the public to contact their local MP in order to ensure "the special places we all enjoy stay protected for future generations", as it urged Britain's next PM to support and improve wildlife and biodiversity protection regulations, rather than ditching them, in support of the UK's global commitment to protect and restore 30 per cent of domestic land and sea for nature by 2030.

"We have such a short window to recover nature," said Beccy Speight, chief executive of RSPB. "Our wildlife needs to be on the road to recovery by 2030, or we risk destroying our own life-support system."

"Nature doesn't have time for us to backtrack, to throw aside decades of case law and start all over again," she added. "Businesses can't afford decades of uncertainty about where and how they can build in harmony with nature. We need to stop looking backward, and start looking forward."

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) declined to comment on whether Britain's next PM's would ditch, maintain or expand on the UK's habitat protection laws.

But ahead of Britain's next PM is being announced on 5 September, Sunak and Truss today outlined in further detail their policy positions with regards to nature, biodiversity and climate issues in response to questions from the Conservative Environment Network parliamentary caucus, with both stressing their passionate commitment to protecting 30 per cent of land and sea by 2030, among a number of other pledges.