Solar farms can host up to three times as many birds as crop fields - new research

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The UK's installed capacity of solar power expanded rapidly over the past decade to reach 17.2 gigawatts (GW) in 2024 - enough electricity to power roughly four million homes. The government aims to raise...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Solar

'Making round-the-clock clean energy a reality': Solar storage start-up Moonwatt raises €8m
Solar

'Making round-the-clock clean energy a reality': Solar storage start-up Moonwatt raises €8m

Company estimates its 24/7 approach to energy storage has power to abate up to 14 gigatonnes of CO2 a year by 2050

Amber Rolt
clock 04 March 2025 • 2 min read
Welsh Water inks 40-year PPA with renewables developer Innova
Solar

Welsh Water inks 40-year PPA with renewables developer Innova

Power Purchase Agreement paves way for work start on new Welsh solar farm

Amber Rolt
clock 26 February 2025 • 2 min read
Solar power can help tackle the fuel poverty crisis at its root
Solar

Solar power can help tackle the fuel poverty crisis at its root

At scale, households with rooftop solar panels and batteries could absorb, store, and deploy gigawatts of power to the grid when needed while also cutting bills for vulnerable consumers, writes Centre for Net Zero CEO Lucy Yu

Lucy Yu, Centre for Net Zero
clock 21 February 2025 • 4 min read