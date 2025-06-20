National Highways starts construction on latest green bridge

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: National Highways
Image:

Credit: National Highways

New bridge in Gloucestershire to provide multi-purpose crossing for walkers, cyclists, horse riders, and wildlife

National Highways has announced it has started construction on its fifth green bridge, as part of the major A417 Missing Link project in Gloucestershire. The government-owned company this week began...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Government publishes new guidance for oil and gas environmental impact assessments

'A pivotal part to play': Government urged to prioritise Local Nature Recovery Strategies

More on Infrastructure

Why the 'industrial sunbelt' is tipped to overtake world's biggest economies in the clean industrial revolution
Infrastructure

Why the 'industrial sunbelt' is tipped to overtake world's biggest economies in the clean industrial revolution

Countries such as India, Egypt, and Brazil are home to more than half the world’s $1.6tr 'clean industrial pipeline', spanning sectors from aluminium and chemicals to aviation and steel

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 June 2025 • 5 min read
Reports: UK's largest bioethanol plant owner claims UK-US trade deal could force closure
Infrastructure

Reports: UK's largest bioethanol plant owner claims UK-US trade deal could force closure

Vivergo Fuels-owner warns it will stop buying feedstock for bioethanol production if requests for government support go unanswered, reports claim

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 16 June 2025 • 5 min read
'A key piece of the puzzle': Government confirms over £500m of hydrogen infrastructure funding
Infrastructure

'A key piece of the puzzle': Government confirms over £500m of hydrogen infrastructure funding

Further boost for green economy emerges from Spending Review with confirmation of new funding for hydrogen production and transport projects

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 June 2025 • 3 min read