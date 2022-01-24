Support for solar farms grows among local residents, survey finds

Residents are concerned about the impact of solar farm developments on local nature and wildlife

Public support for local solar farms is strengthening, with one in six people saying they have become more supportive of solar farms over time.

That is according to a new report titled 2022: A Bright Future for Solar, published today by industry association Solar Energy UK and Copper Consultancy. The report draws on a survey of around 500 people living near large-scale solar projects to deliver insights into public attitudes towards solar projects.

The survey found that over half of respondents - 56 per cent - support the development of large-scale solar projects, compared to just 25 per cent in opposition, while 17 per cent said their support had strengthened over time.

The report suggests public perception of support for solar farms is out of line with reality. Over a third of respondents - 39 per cent - said that public opposition acts as the main barrier to development in their area, despite the results showing majority support.

"Solar farms are now part of the British landscape, and this ground-breaking survey shows strong public support, from all parts of the country," said Chris Hewitt, chief executive of Solar Energy UK. "It is especially good to see that people who live close to them become even more favourable over time."

Residents said the environmental and economic impacts of solar farms were a major consideration for them when looking at a new project, with 39 per cent saying that environmental impacts should be minimised when developing new solar projects and 28 per cent saying new developments should create jobs, skills, and supply chain opportunities.

Meanwhile, just under a third named the impact on wildlife as their greatest drawback to solar farm development.

"We understand that one top public concern is how a solar farm will impact local nature, which is why we are working with ecologists to develop best practice for land management and regular monitoring," Hewitt said. "Evidence so far shows a solar farm usually increases the biodiversity of wildflowers, pollinators and bird species."

However, over half of respondents were unaware of the net gains to biodiversity solar farms can deliver. The study also notes how reduced flood risk, additional habitat, and restored grasslands and meadows can result from effective solar farm management.

The report concluded that there is potential for harnessing greater public support for solar farms through drawing awareness to the positive impacts of solar farms on jobs, supply chains, and biodiversity.

The new study comes as a growing number of solar farm developers look to expand their project pipelines in response to falling technology costs and the government's decision to allow onshore wind and solar projects to compete for clean power contracts through its Contract for Difference (CfD) auction rounds. Industry insiders have signalled that the growing cost competitiveness of solar farm projects, especially in conjunction with energy storage systems, means that securing planning permission and grid connections is now the primary challenge for many new projects.

