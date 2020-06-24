Towards Net Zero
BusinessGreen's best of 2019
We trawl through the archive to pick out some of our favourite reads of the past 12 months
Net Zero: Whether it is negative emissions technologies or natural solutions, incentives are needed
Two reports new argue policy measures are needed to establish a market for greenhouse gas removals and drive rewilding across the UK
Expanded speaker line-up confirmed for Towards Net Zero Energy Leaders Briefing
Senior figures from Energy UK, RenewableUK, BT, and Green Alliance to provide insights on how businesses will be impacted by transition to a net zero energy system
How do UK businesses walk the talk of net zero ambition?
Business must deliver a step-change in its own ambitions and discourse if the UK is to meet a net zero target, Grantham Institute's Sam Unsworth argues
Survey: Double plug-in grant to shift company fleets into greener gear
Almost three-quarters of fleet managers would be more likely to buy electric vehicles if subsidy level was raised, YouGov survey suggests
Transitioning, fast and slow
Businesses know they have to transition towards a net zero emission future, the big question is how fast they should make the journey
'Embrace low carbon transition', CCC chief advises business
Chief executive of Climate Change Committee Chris Stark tells business leaders to 'take the leap' on decarbonisation ahead of net zero report publication
Car industry bodies slammed for 'disservice' to members over anti-green lobbying
We Mean Business CEO Nigel Topping said actions of some major car sector bodies go against interests of their members and the low carbon transition
Net Zero Now: BusinessGreen launches Towards Net Zero event series
Inaugural Towards Net Zero Leaders Briefing to explore how businesses can support and accelerate the transition to a net zero emission transport system