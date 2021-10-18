'World first': Room2 debuts 'whole life' net zero hotel in Chiswick

2 min read
The exterior of the new room2 hotel in Chiswick | Credit:room2
Image:

The exterior of the new room2 hotel in Chiswick | Credit:room2

New hotel promises to be net zero carbon from its construction right through to its operation

Room2, the studio rental hotel brand, has announced it is to open the world's first net zero carbon hotel in London this December, with the company promising that the new hotel in Chiswick will deliver...

Iberdrola floats £6bn boost for UK offshore wind industry

Vodafone unveils new Eco-SIM card

