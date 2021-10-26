Sainsbury's pulls forward net zero target for own operations to 2035

Sainsbury's today announced it has brought forward its net zero target by five years and plans to reach net zero across its own operations by 2035, in line with limiting global warming to 1.5C.

The supermarket said it is also working towards a long-term commitment of achieving net zero across its entire value chain by 2050, with an interim goal of slashing its Scope 3 value chain emissions by 30 per cent over the next decade.

The company stressed that it has nearly halved its carbon footprint in the last 17 years, despite its space increasing by over 40 per cent and has cut emissions across its own operations by 14 per cent, but is now committed to accelerating its decarbonisation efforts further in pursuit of net zero emissions.

"The clock is ticking," said Simon Roberts CEO of Sainsbury's. "Climate targets matter - but action to deliver them matters more. The progress we've made has enabled us to accelerate our own targets and move faster to cut our emissions. We recognise that we not only have a responsibility to our colleagues and the communities we serve in the UK, but to those we source from globally, to reduce the impact our business has on the environment. The United Nations report made clear that we all need to step up our efforts and be ambitious in our pursuits to limit global warming to 1.5C."

As part of today's update, Sainsbury's confirmed it has invested £320m over the past 10 years in more than 3,000 sustainable initiatives and is on track to install 100 per cent LED lighting across its supermarkets by the end of the year, reducing store energy consumption by 20 per cent.

The supermarket also announced plans to use 100 per cent renewable electricity across its entire estate by the end of the year and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels further by purchasing renewable energy from wind and solar projects over the next two years.

In addition, the supermarket said it will continue to work with its suppliers as part of its plans to slash Scope 3 emissions by 30 per cent and as such has written to 400 of its top suppliers asking them to disclose their emissions and step up efforts to curb their carbon footprint in line with Sainsbury's goals.

"We have a strong heritage in reducing our own emissions and are collaborating closely with our suppliers to ensure we're driving positive change across our value chain too," Roberts said. "Tackling the climate emergency requires collaborative and transformational thinking across industry and government, and a willingness to work together and share learnings globally, so that we can all take meaningful, immediate action. I'm really proud that Sainsbury's continues to lead the charge and encourage others to change and evolve with us for the benefit of all."

The latest targets were welcomed by Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, who said: "We are putting businesses at the very heart of our efforts to end the UK's contribution to climate change by 2050, with our landmark Net Zero Strategy setting out how going green and economic growth can go hand in hand.

"With the historic UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow just days away, it is fantastic to see a heavyweight brand like Sainsbury's showing leadership by accelerating their plans to reach net zero emissions by 2035. I hope this will encourage other businesses to show the same level of ambition."

Sainsbury's is a Principal Partner at COP26 and is calling on other retailers and businesses to join it in setting more ambitious net zero targets.