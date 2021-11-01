The ad break will feature the five winners of Sky's Zero Footprint Fund, a £2m competition to support the promotion of initiatives that inspire positive change | Credit:Sky

Sky is today launching a net zero carbon ad break that will run on its Sky Nature and Sky News channels throughout the COP26 Climate Summit, the broadcaster announced this morning.

The ad break has been produced to deliver net zero emissions and will air every day on the two channels until the end of COP26 on 12 November.

The ad break will feature the five winners of the Sky Zero Footprint Fund, a £2m competition launched to finance advertisements for companies and initiatives seeking to inspire positive change and climate action in viewers. Sky, which is a media partner of COP26, will run the ad break for the first time this evening during Wild Birds of Australia at 8pm on Sky Nature and on Sky News at 9pm.

"We're thrilled to finally bring all our Footprint Fund winners together in a single adbreak," said Sarah Jones, director of planning at Sky Media. "We know that advertising has a key part to play in driving sustainability and TV has the power to inspire change like no other. All our winners are encouraging the nation to make simple but achievable changes - all of which can make a meaningful impact to the planet."

The five winners of the Zero Footprint Fund were selected in June and have produced net zero carbon ads with Sky, following best practice advice and recommendations from the Advertising Association's AdGreen Programme for low-carbon advertisement production.

In October, sustainable menstrual product company Here We Flo won the £1m Grand Prix from the five winners, with an advert that recreates a Victorian era dinner to promote their products.

Susan C. Allen, co-founder and interim 'SHE-EO' of Here We Flo, said: "We're so proud to finally have a wide-reaching platform to talk about periods and sustainability in ways that have never been done before; and we're so excited to bring our Period Drama into the world alongside the Hatch London team!"

The other four finalists - OLIO, OVO Energy, Pura, and Path Financial - each received £250,000 in media value to broadcast their ads. Sky will stop running its special ad break at the end of COP26, at which point, the five winning companies will use their prize money to launch their own campaigns.

Commenting on today's launch, Debbie Klein, group chief marketing, corporate affairs and people officer at Sky, said: "At Sky, we're proud to be playing our part as the Principal Partner and Media Partner at COP26, and we're delighted to be working with like-minded partners throughout the summit to cast a spotlight on sustainability and positive behavioural change during TV ad breaks."

In related news, Ad Net Zero, a not-for-profit initiative led by the Advertising Association to reduce the impact of the UK advertising industry, has launched a new training course for advertising and marketing professionals that will be available online from today.

The Essentials Certificate offers participants knowledge and practical skills on how to reduce carbon emissions from producing advertisements and how the industry can promote sustainable behaviour change and avoid greenwashing.

The launch comes ahead of the Ad Net Zero Global Summit on 3 and 4 November, a two-day event to rally the industry around efforts to accelerate decarbonisation and support the sector's own net zero 2030 target. The Summit will take place alongside COP26 in the STV headquarters just over the river from the Scottish Events Campus where COP26 is taking place.