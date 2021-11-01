Morrisons to bring forward its net zero goal to 2035

As part of Morrisons's plans to reach net zero by 2035, the supermarket is installing 230,000 solar panels on top of its stores and sites | Credit:Morrisons
The supermarket aims to reach net zero across its own operations five years ahead of original target

Morrisons has become the latest major company to fast track its net zero commitment, pledging to achieve net zero emissions across its own operations by 2035, five years ahead of its initial commitment.

The supermarket announced late last week that in addition to accelerating its plans to cut its operational Scope 1 and 2 emissionsit has committed to slashing its value chain Scope 3 emissions across its own brand supply chains by 30 per cent over the next decade.

Morrisons said it is already working with its suppliers to cut its Scope 3 emissions and will reduce its own emissions faster than previously anticipated through a number of fresh initiatives, including switching to low carbon transport, certifying its palm oil and soy are sourced without deforestation, working with 'net zero' British farmers, and installing its own solar arrays on the roof of Morrisons stores to power fridges and freezers.

"As a supermarket we depend on a healthy planet to produce the goods we sell to customers," said David Potts, CEO of Morrisons. "We've committed to removing carbon emissions, rather than setting a carbon neutral target that would depend heavily on offsetting. We're also investing resources to bring forward our net zero commitment by five years which is very ambitious but very necessary. Our new solar farm and net zero carbon agriculture programme are just two ways we'll achieve our commitment."

The company's new solar project will consist of 230,000 panels installed on top of two thirds of Morrisons's stores and sites by 2025, which are expected to produce over 100MW of electricity to supply 20 per cent of power to its stores and cut 21,000 tonnes of carbon a year, the equivalent of 42,000 return flights to Spain. The supermarket confirmed it has already installed over 5MW of solar power across 37 sites, but was now looking to accelerate the roll out.

The supermarket has also pledged to receive products such as beef, pork, lamb, potatoes, and eggs directly from net zero carbon British farms over the next 10 years. Morrisons has partnered with the National Farmers Union and McDonalds to launch a School of Sustainable Farming at Harper Adams University in Newport, Shropshire, that will train farmers in low-carbon farming techniques and opened just last month.

The latest announcement came as Morrisons revealed it is already ahead of its operational carbon emissions reduction timeline, achieving a 32 per cent reduction since 2017, in advance of its target to cut emissions 33 per cent by 2025. The company said it has committed to reporting its progress every year and is working with the UN-backed Science Based Targets initiative to approve its new Scope 3 targets. 

