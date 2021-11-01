Apple accelerates pursuit of net zero supply chain goal

The number of Apple's suppliers committed to using 100 per cent clean energy has more than doubled in the past year, the tech giant announced late last week, as it simultaneously launched 10 new community renewable power projects.

Apple, which is already boasts 'carbon neutral' status across its global operations, announced last year that every Apple device sold will have a net zero impact by 2030, by which time the company aims to be 'carbon neutral' across its entire supply chain.

As part of an update on progress against its targets last week, the company confirmed 175 of its suppliers from around the world have now pledged to transition to using renewable energy, including 31 new participants to the initiative from India, Japan, and South Korea, and 50 suppliers from China.

The Supplier Clean Energy Program together with Apple's own operations is now on track to contribute more than 9GW of clean power around the world, slashing 18 million metric tonnes of CO2e a year, the equivalent of taking over four million cars off the road annually, the company said.

Apple also last week launched a new Power for Impact initiative, which aims to launch clean energy projects in communities in areas of the world most impacted by the climate crisis.

"Every company should be a part of the fight against climate change, and together with our suppliers and local communities, we're demonstrating all of the opportunity and equity green innovation can bring," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. "We're acting with urgency, and we're acting together. But time is not a renewable resource, and we must act quickly to invest in a greener and more equitable future."

Among the 10 projects announced as part of the Power for Impact initiative so far are programs to build solar power systems for hospitals in Colombia and Nigeria, as well as 20 schools in Vietnam, and a project to bring renewable energy to over 35,000 homes in South Africa.

"For too long, the communities most impacted by climate change haven't had a seat at the table. That has to change, and we're committed to being part of that change," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. "The new projects we're sharing will help communities by developing new local renewable projects, creating a healthier and more equitable world while advancing the fight against climate change."

Elsewhere in its latest update, Apple said it has slashed its carbon emissions by 40 per cent over the past five years, achieving an 11 per cent reduction in the carbon footprint of the iPhone 13 Pro and an eight per cent reduction for the 16-inch MacBook Pro. The company also confirmed it is using gold, cobalt, and aluminium among other materials from recycled sources.