Government revs up EV charging infrastructure with 1,000 new charge points

The government has announced it is installing 1,000 new electric vehicle (EV) charge points across the UK as part of a wider £450m scheme to encourage more motorists to switch to electric vehicles (EVs).

The new charge points are being delivered through the government's Local EV Infrastructure ( LEVI ) pilot scheme, which aims to support local authorities and the EV industry in creating improved EV charging infrastructure for residents, such as faster on-street charge points and larger petrol station-style charging hubs.

The latest wave of charge points backed by the fund are to be installed across nine local authorities and are being provided with £20m of support, £10m of which has been supplied by the government, with a further £9m coming from private funding. The project will also be supported by a further £1.9m of public funds provided by local authorities.

The government said in an announcement that the rollout of the scheme supports its drive to encourage more motorists to switch to EVs, highlighting how electric models can save drivers money on fuel and running costs, as well as improving air quality and cutting emissions in support of the UK's net zero goals.

The local authorities awarded the latest funding include Barnet, Dorset, Durham, Kent, Midlands Connect, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk, and Warrington.

The government said the scheme should particularly help residents without private driveways, allowing them better access to EV chargers so they can drive and charge "without fear of being caught short".

It added that the scheme could also be used as a test-bed for local authorities, who can provide feedback on how to expand the UK's charging network and work with the private sector to accelerate the deployment of public charge points.

According to the government, it has already installed more than 2,900 charge points across the UK as part of its On-Street Residential Chargepoint Scheme (ORCS) and has allocated funding for a further 10,000 chargers through the scheme. Around £10m in funding has been brought forward this year, bringing the total investment made through the ORCS to £30m.

"We want to expand and grow our world-leading network of EV charge points, working closely with industry and local government, making it even easier for those without driveways to charge their electric vehicles and support the switch to cleaner travel," said decarbonisation minister Trudy Harrison.

"This scheme will help to level up electric vehicle infrastructure across the country, so that everyone can benefit from healthier neighbourhoods and cleaner air."

Edmund King, president of the AA, said it was "essential" more chargers are deployed to support the transition to zero emission motoring.

"This injection of an extra £20m funding will help bring power to electric drivers across England from Durham to Dorset," he said. "This is one further positive step on the road to electrification."

Nicholas Lyes, head of roads policy at RAC, said providing drivers that do not have public driveways access to EV charging was an "absolute necessity".

"Drivers can also look forward to the prospect of local charging hubs which will give them somewhere to quickly charge their vehicles without needing to drive any considerable distance," he said. "The goal must be to spark electric vehicle uptake by creating an excellent charging infrastructure that caters for everyone's needs."