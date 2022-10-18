UK cities warned 'urgent' transformation needed to meet net zero goals

Britain's cities need "urgent" transformation over the next decade and beyond if the country is to meet its 2050 net zero targets and create cleaner, safer, and climate resilient spaces for citizens.

That is the conclusion of two separate studies released today by energy giant E.ON, the UK Green Building Council (UKGBC), and the Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG).

E.ON and UKGBC announced this morning that they have collaborated on a new initiative dubbed Streets of The Future, through which they drawn on insight from experts in the energy, transport, and built environment sectors to create a blueprint for how UK cities can deliver on their net zero goals and bolster their climate resilience.

The blueprint features a raft of proposals designed to slash emissions, develop new economic landscapes post-covid, overcome energy and water conservation challenges, improve the overall health and wellbeing of citizens, and enhance climate resilience.

Recommendations include the rapid deployment of smart technologies which can help people use less energy and reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, the wider re-use and re-purposing of old buildings for new uses, greater use of public transport to reduce dependency on private vehicles, and the creation of new green spaces.

The organisations also suggested greater use of nature such as through urban rewilding schemes and more green spaces such as rooftop gardens and green walls, as well as the development of sustainable drainage systems which can be used to mimic natural processes while enhancing biodiversity.

In addition, the study warns that the rapid deployment of clean energy technologies and expanded electric vehicle (EV) charging networks must become standard for all UK urban landscapes in order for the country to meet its net zero targets.

A recent survey by YouGov, commissioned by E.ON, found that just over half of adults agree the country needs to move faster in order to tackle climate change. The survey also found that 23 million people nationwide want to live in the UK's "greenest" city, with almost two in three people - or 60 per cent - agreeing that taking action for the climate should start within communities and cities.

"Cities consume almost four-fifths of the world's energy and emit more than 60 per cent of greenhouse gas emissions, so it's vital that they lead the way in transforming how they are heated and cooled, how transport is managed, and how they support people's lives," said Michael Lewis, chief executive of E.ON UK. "The decade ahead is crucial. We need to use it to take action for climate which means fundamentally rethinking our urban areas: to decarbonise and to clear the air in our streets, and also to build communities able to adapt to a changing climate and help mitigate further irreversible changes."

Julie Hirigoyen, chief executive at UKGBC, stressed the importance of redesigning our cities in order to meet the needs of society against the backdrop of rising energy prices and recent extreme weather conditions.

"Our streets and cities must now urgently adapt and transform so that our communities and nature can thrive, as we work toward achieving our net zero 2050 target," she said.

Hirigoyen added that a "critical" component to transforming the streets will be a national effort to improve energy efficiency and reduce energy demand from the UK's homes. She said 80,000 homes each month will need to be retrofitted between now and 2050 to reach net zero, with more than 80 per cent of these needing to replace gas boilers with high efficiency heat pumps by 2040.

The organisations suggested delivering these changes will require a "multi-pronged" approach which should be centred on re-training the energy industry workforce to specialise in new energy systems.

They have also proposed that sustainable energy technologies, such as solar panels and heat pumps, will need to be made more affordable to the public through grants as well as other forms of government support.

However, the organisations warned the scale of the transition "is not to be underestimated", highlighting how more than 20 per cent of homes in the UK were built before 1919 and more than 19 million homes are estimated to have an energy performance certificate rating of D or worse.

"The first stage of getting to a cleaner future is to improve the millions of homes around the country desperately in need of energy efficiency improvements," Lewis said. "To do that we need to engage consumers and provide them with personalised actions that would help them to decarbonise their homes over the next 10-15 years."

The report came on the same day as the CCAG group of scientists published a new report arguing that cities "offer the greatest opportunity for a collective mitigation response to the climate crisis".

However, the study warned urban environments are facing severe climate-related threats in the form of increasing heat stress, poor air quality, and flood and storm damage.

CCAG said a new approach to urban management and planning was required in response to these threats, centred on mass transport and active travel networks, improved waste management infrastructure, a decarbonised grid, and "radical" improvements to building energy efficiency.

"The potential of cities is boundless," said Sir David King, Chair of CCAG. "When governed effectively for the benefit of all who inhabit them, they can become global beacons of leadership and pave the way for governmental changes on a national level. Cities collaborating to reduce emissions in networks such as C40 Cities can enact critical steps towards tackling climate change and ensuring global heating is limited to 1.5C or even 1.25C. Ultimately, it has become clear that cities are where the fight against the climate crisis is decided. Humanity has no time to waste - we must act now to reduce emissions and create a liveable future for communities in cities across the world."