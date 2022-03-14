'Oh Yes! Net Zero': Reckitt kicks-off campaign to help decarbonise Hull

The Oh Yes! Net Zero initiative launched today at Reckitt's Science and Innovation Centre in Hull | Credits: Reckitt

Consumer goods company Reckitt today launched a major new initiative aimed at slashing carbon emissions across Hull and the Humber.

Dubbed 'Oh Yes! Net Zero', the campaign includes new net zero commitments from Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and over £50m of investment from Hull City Council as part of efforts to develop an innovative new model for slashing emissions across the city, which is at the heart of one of the most carbon intensive industrial clusters in the UK.

The initiative brings together 35 public and private organisations to make commitments aimed at reducing carbon emissions in the region. Findings will be shared at individual household, organisational, and community levels in a bid to encourage other cities to accelerate their net zero ambitions.

The Dettol parent company launched the initiative at an event attended by COP26 President Alok Sharma and hosted by former BBC environmental correspondent David Shukman at Reckitt's Science and Innovation Centre this morning.

"This is a unique campaign, illustrating the action we need to see as the UK becomes carbon neutral by 2050," said Sharma. "It brings private and public sectors together, and asks every individual, household and organisation to help and make a difference across the Hull and Humberside areas. I look forward to seeing their success in driving down emissions, raising innovation and hope to see their ideas being replicated across the UK."

As part of the initiative, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust has pledged to reach net zero by 2030. In November, the Trust unveiled a £4.5m solar project known as "Field of Dreams", which is expected to generate enough green energy to power the whole of Castle Hill Hospital by the summer.

Hull City Council will also be accelerating clean energy generation in the area with part of its £56m net zero investment programme earmarked for wind, solar, and district heating projects. The investment will also see the council electrify its fleet of 300 vehicles by 2030 and it has promised £50m to make energy saving improvements to existing housing.

Among Reckitt's own commitments are a promise to purchase 100 per cent renewable energy at its Science and Innovation Centre and across its global manufacturing site, as well as plans to generate 50 per cent of its net revenue from more sustainable products.

Laxman Narasimhan, CEO of Reckitt said: "I'm delighted that Reckitt, along with our coalition of partners, is bringing together the people of Hull and the Humber to shape the region's net zero future. We're extremely proud of our 182 years' heritage in the city and are committed to the role Reckitt plays in creating a cleaner, healthier world for all."

Reckitt is also launching a science-based climate action program, called 'Protect Our Future', in 13 secondary schools in partnership with the Hull City Council and 1851 Trust, while the Ron Dearing University Technical College (UTC) is investing in an employer-led school to provide young people with green skills.

