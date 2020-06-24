Wind Farms
'Truly historic moment': UK zero carbon electricity outstrips fossil fuels in 2019
National Grid data for whole of 2019 reveals combination of wind, solar, nuclear and subsea cables delivered more power than fossil fuels for first time
Global Briefing: Campaigners hail 'historic' Dutch climate court victory
Historic victory for Dutch climate campaigners, fears for EU overfishing, and all the green business news you may have missed this week
Octopus Renewables confirms £250m IPO plan
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc publishes Prospectus for proposed LSE floatation
Octopus Renewables snaps up nine wind farms from RES in €100m deal
Green energy investor to add 130MW to its growing portfolio of renewables in UK, Ireland, and France
BNEF: Plummeting renewables costs give solar and wind cost parity in key markets
Analyst confirms new wind and solar plants now at cost parity with wholesale prices in California, China, and parts of Europe
Top universities ink £50m wind farm deal
Ground-breaking 10 year contract aims to help position 20 leading UK universities for a net zero world
Brexit or not, the wind is still blowing
Labour's Alan Whitehead argues the contrast between new offshore wind and nuclear projects has never been starker
Eni and Mainstream Renewable Power eye joint UK offshore wind bids
Italian oil and gas giant to collaborate with global wind and solar developer on clean energy projects in the UK, as well as Africa and Southeast Asia
'We will continue to invest': Amazon announces dual renewables boost
Global technology giant reveals plans for new wind farm in Ireland and solar project in the US
Smart grid comes to life with AI-powered solar forecasts
National Grid has teamed up with the Alan Turing Institute to use machine learning to more accurately predict generation levels from wind and solar technology
Growing the Corporate Power Purchase Agreement Market will help us to reach net zero faster
RenewableUK's Maf Smith explains how a new event could help catalyse the PPA market and drive the UK's net zero transition
'Historic milestone': Zero carbon power to outstrip fossil fuels for first time in 2019
National Grid reveals UK on track to generate more electricity from zero carbon sources than fossil fuels this year
Cheaper than fossil fuels: Global renewables costs hit record low
IRENA estimates onshore wind and solar are already the cheapest source of energy in many parts of the world, and the trend is only set to continue
ING tips wind and solar investment to reach $13tr through to 2050
Banking giant predicts wind and solar could meet two thirds of global power demand, even as electricity use more than doubles
NIC chief Phil Graham: 'Highly renewable electricity system should be Plan A for UK'
National Infrastructure Commission chief executive Phil Graham's speech at the Clean Energy Infrastructure Summit
Ripple Energy launches crowdfunding drive for 'unique' wind farm ownership model
UK start-up hopes to build first two onshore wind farms over the next two years from which its customers can directly source renewable electricity
Amazon set to deliver three new wind energy projects
Tech giant confirms it is to source clean power from new wind farms in Ireland, Sweden, and California
Innogy steps up clean tech investment amid 'turbulent year'
German energy giant hails investment in cleantech start-ups, but laments challenging year as earnings slip amid 'unusually low' wind levels
Windy week: Wind turbines deliver more than a third of UK power
New figures show wind farms delivered over 35 per cent of UK power during the past week
Google and DeepMind deploy AI to predict wind energy output
Artificial intelligence specialists reveal project is using machine learning algorithms to predict how productive wind farms will be
Global wind energy capacity growth slows as 51.3GW added in 2018
Global Wind Energy Council data shows growth rate for new wind capacity slowed slightly last year, despite uptick in offshore projects
'Historic milestone': ScottishPower hails £2bn clean tech investment plan
Energy giant announces plan for single biggest year investment in its history, ploughing £2bn into new renewables projects, energy storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure
'At a crossroads': Community Energy sector warns future at risk from policy changes
Community Energy groups call on government to revive abandoned vision for the sector
Winds of change: Wind farms now provide 14 per cent of EU power
But WindEurope points to drop off in capacity growth in 2018 and calls for increase in renewables ambition from European policymakers