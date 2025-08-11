'Growing disconnect': Renewables curtailment costs have fallen - but can the trend last?

A new report reveals renewables curtailment costs fell seven per cent during the first half of 2025 even as the amount of power curtailed rose 15 per cent - but costs still topped £150m and could quickly climb again without market reforms
Will the controversial practice of paying renewables generators not to export power work itself out over the coming years, as more flexible grid capacity comes online, or will soaring costs undermine decarbonisation...
