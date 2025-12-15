Poll: Majority of Brits support renewables, but think their neighbours disagree with them

Major poll reveals 70 per cent of Brits would back a new solar farm in their local area, but only 27 per cent think that other people would support such a development
A large majority of the British public continue to support renewables and clean energy infrastructure projects, despite growing political opposition to the UK's decarbonisation plans. That is according...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis