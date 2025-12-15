Poll: Majority of Brits support renewables, but think their neighbours disagree with them

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Poll: Majority of Brits support renewables, but think their neighbours disagree with them

Major poll reveals 70 per cent of Brits would back a new solar farm in their local area, but only 27 per cent think that other people would support such a development

A large majority of the British public continue to support renewables and clean energy infrastructure projects, despite growing political opposition to the UK's decarbonisation plans. That is according...

James Murray
James Murray

