Study: US renewables capacity tipped to more than double to over 1TW by 2035

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 4 min read
The US renewables market is expected to continue to expand on the back of state-level clean energy mandates and corporate demand / Credit: Walmart
Image:

The US renewables market is expected to continue to expand on the back of state-level clean energy mandates and corporate demand / Credit: Walmart

New report predicts US renewables sector will continue to expand, despite opposition from Trump White House

The US renewables industry is set to continue its recent expansion, despite attempts by the Trump White House to block a series of flagship offshore wind projects. That is the headline conclusion of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Carbon border levies are here - and the stakes are high for UK industry

Octopus Energy to spin-out software arm Kraken at $8.65bn valuation

More on Energy

Octopus Energy to spin-out software arm Kraken at $8.65bn valuation
Energy

Octopus Energy to spin-out software arm Kraken at $8.65bn valuation

Energy giant announces plan to sell $1bn-worth of equity in Kraken, as part of major funding round involving new and existing investors

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 30 December 2025 • 3 min read
EDF 'Sunday Saver' scheme to return in January
Energy

EDF 'Sunday Saver' scheme to return in January

Energy giant confirms popular energy saving incentive programme will be available from next month

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 30 December 2025 • 2 min read
Could Britain wake up to its 'greenest' Christmas Day on record this year?
Energy

Could Britain wake up to its 'greenest' Christmas Day on record this year?

A combination of favourable weather conditions, low energy demand and more clean power capacity than ever could make Christmas Day 2025 the 'greenest' ever in Britain

Amber Rolt
clock 22 December 2025 • 5 min read