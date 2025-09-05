Vattenfall confirms final investment decision for Clashindarroch II Wind Farm

clock • 2 min read
The existing Clashindarroch Wind Farm in Aberdeenshire | Credit: iStock
Image:

The existing Clashindarroch Wind Farm in Aberdeenshire | Credit: iStock

New Scottish onshore wind farm set to deliver up to 63MW of clean energy capacity

Vattenfall has announced it is to start construction of the Clashindarroch II Onshore Wind Farm in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, after this week reaching a Final Investment Decision (FID) for the project...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Vicious cycle': WMO warns air quality and climate change exacerbating each other

Nattergal Boothby Wildland project enters delivery phase following government funding boost

More on Wind

Vattenfall confirms final investment decision for Clashindarroch II Wind Farm
Wind

Vattenfall confirms final investment decision for Clashindarroch II Wind Farm

New Scottish onshore wind farm set to deliver up to 63MW of clean energy capacity

Amber Rolt
clock 05 September 2025 • 2 min read
Why wind farms attract so much misinformation and conspiracy theory
Wind

Why wind farms attract so much misinformation and conspiracy theory

Marc Hudson at the University of Sussex﻿ explores why wind farms are the subject of such controversy, even when they continue to command support from the vast majority of the public

Marc Hudson, University of Sussex﻿ - The Conversation
clock 22 August 2025 • 4 min read
'A landmark moment': RWE debuts recyclable blades at Sofia offshore wind farm
Wind

'A landmark moment': RWE debuts recyclable blades at Sofia offshore wind farm

Deployment on 50 North Sea turbines hailed as first ever large-scale installation of recyclable blades in UK waters

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 August 2025 • 2 min read