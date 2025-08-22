Why wind farms attract so much misinformation and conspiracy theory

Marc Hudson at the University of Sussex explores why wind farms are the subject of such controversy, even when they continue to command support from the vast majority of the public
When Donald Trump recently claimed, during what was supposed to be a press conference about an EU trade deal, that wind turbines were a "con job" that "drive whales loco", kill birds and even people, he...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis