Global wind energy boom continues to defy economic headwinds

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
Global Wind Energy Council confirms 2024 saw wind energy installations inch towards a fresh record, but fears remain over 'big disparities' in global roll out

The global wind energy industry enjoyed another record-breaking year in 2024, with 117GW of new capacity installed worldwide, according to new figures from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). Overall,...

James Murray
More on Wind

Study: Conservative ban on onshore wind farms cost UK £900m in economic output
Wind

Study: Conservative ban on onshore wind farms cost UK £900m in economic output

New modelling calculates de facto ban on onshore wind farms in England blocked clean electricity that could have served 1.6 million homes

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 April 2025 • 4 min read
Rampion 2: Government gives green light to giant 1.2GW Sussex offshore wind farm
Wind

Rampion 2: Government gives green light to giant 1.2GW Sussex offshore wind farm

90-turbine project expected to be up and running by 2030, providing a major boost to government's clean power mission

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 04 April 2025 • 4 min read
Octopus Energy Generation acquires 10 per stake in 714MW East Anglia One offshore wind farm
Wind

Octopus Energy Generation acquires 10 per stake in 714MW East Anglia One offshore wind farm

Deal marks Octopus' seventh offshore wind acquisition, taking its total investment in the sector to $2bn

Amber Rolt
clock 03 April 2025 • 2 min read