Global wind energy boom continues to defy economic headwinds

Global Wind Energy Council confirms 2024 saw wind energy installations inch towards a fresh record, but fears remain over 'big disparities' in global roll out
The global wind energy industry enjoyed another record-breaking year in 2024, with 117GW of new capacity installed worldwide, according to new figures from the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC). Overall,...
