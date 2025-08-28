'Solar spring': How Britain's solar boom delivered a record-breaking start to the year

James Murray
clock • 5 min read
'Solar spring': How Britain's solar boom delivered a record-breaking start to the year

A new analysis reveals how UK solar and wind generation are complementing each other to drive down emissions and enhance energy security

Solar generation not only broke generation records during the first half of the year, it also helped compensate for relatively low wind farm generation, providing further evidence of how a renewables-dominated...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Campaigners slam proposals for 'bespoke' oil and gas licenses

Pension organisations invest in £3bn UK water infrastructure project

More on Solar

Enviromena switches on solar farm to power University of Manchester
Solar

Enviromena switches on solar farm to power University of Manchester

Solar farm covering 175 acres to provide 72,500MWh of clean electricity a year

Amber Rolt
clock 26 August 2025 • 3 min read
Jaguar Land Rover switches on solar farm to power Warwickshire headquarters
Solar

Jaguar Land Rover switches on solar farm to power Warwickshire headquarters

Solar farm covering equivalent of 36 football pitches to provide 18MW of electricity capacity at Jaguar Land Rover's Gaydon headquarters

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 August 2025 • 4 min read
Greenvolt Group unveils €320m UK renewables investment plan
Solar

Greenvolt Group unveils €320m UK renewables investment plan

Renewables developer confirms it has secured fresh investment in support of plans to deliver 1GW of clean energy capacity in the UK by the end of 2028

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 August 2025 • 2 min read