'We'll keep fighting for you': Octopus Energy vows to continue campaign to tackle 'wasted wind' power

Energy giant responds to government decision to reject zonal pricing proposals with new adverts promising to continue campaign to secure lower bills for consumers
Octopus Energy may have lost the high-profile lobbying battle over proposals to introduce zonal pricing for the UK's electricity market, but the company has promised to continue to push for reforms that...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis