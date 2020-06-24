technology
Vegan, compostable bandages? Meet the firm healing the planet one plaster at a time
James Dutton started making eco-friendly plasters from bamboo fibre in his kitchen four years' ago - now the brand is available in 36 countries around the world
More than an investor: Five things to look for in a clean energy partner
The success of a clean energy start-up often means looking beyond the number of zeros on a cheque, argues Elena Bou, innovation director at InnoEnergy
Green washing: Microplastic-filtering washing machine to go on sale next year
Turkish home appliances giant Arçelik claims its technology can prevent more than 90 per cent of clothing microfibers from polluting water resources
Google promises to increase use of recycled plastic in gadgets
Tech giant has pledged to make product shipments carbon neutral by 2020
Natural Change: Can a week with nature change your life and your career?
An eco-psychology retreat is launching in the Scottish Highlands this year, with the aim of helping stressed out executives 'rekindle their inner fire' - BusinessGreen's Madeleine Cuff went to try it out
Low carbon lift: Firms create battery system that 'cuts elevator energy use in half'
Renenerative graphene battery can halve the energy use of elevators, claim developers Skeleton Technologies and Epic Power
Apple powers up iPhone recycling network
Tech giant quadruples number of locations for US customers to hand in old iPhones as part of recycling and reuse drive
Technology alone cannot solve climate crisis, warns ING
World set to miss 2030 climate targets as new clean technologies take time to scale, warns ING
Digital planet: Will the rise of the machines help or hinder climate action?
New Economic Foundation's Duncan McCann considers how to climate-proof digital technology
Green Tech Task Force launches in bid to bridge UK's north-south divide
Tech Task Force will focus on smart technologies that boost resource efficiency and improve economic prospects for manufacturing regions
Green washing, literally: VClean opens environmentally-friendly dry cleaning facility
Company claims Watford facility is first in UK to utilise eco-friendly technology and biodegradable detergents, that result in waste water 'nearly pure enough to drink'
Electric flying taxi? Vertical Aerospace completes maiden test flight over Cotswolds
Bristol-based developer founded by OVO Energy CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick aims to begin offering intercity air taxi services as early as 2022
Net Zero: CO2 removal technology could make UK carbon neutral by 2050
Royal Academy of Engineering and Royal Society present blueprint for deploying greenhouse gas removal technologies, but urges rapid action to deliver on net zero goals
Drones for sustainability
The UK drone economy could exceed £42bn by 2030, according to PwC. TechUk's Susanne Baker examines the environmental and sustainability case for drone technology
New energy risk forecaster allows businesses to project costs for next ten years
The forecasting tool, developed by energy services firm SMS Plc, aims to assist business energy users in developing long-term investment, procurement and efficiency strategies to mitigate the risks brought on by rising costs
MPs to probe clean technology's role in meeting UK carbon targets
Parliament's Science and Technology Committee launches new inquiry and call for evidence to explore the technologies needed to meet Clean Growth Strategy goals
The tech revolution will not be fossilised: Are you prepared?
In his first Clean Tech Talk column Michael Holder warns businesses which don't prepare for wholesale technological disruption will pay a heavy price
Government aims to sow 'tech revolution in agriculture' with £90m funding boost
Business Secretary Greg Clark announces backing for UK agri-food innovation in robotics, AI and data science to boost farming supply chain resilience and productivity
Quantum Technology Supersensors: Smart pressure sensors win 'Breakthrough of the Year' and are set to radically disrupt the tech industry
From flexible touch screens to smart driving seats and robot 'skin', smart material pressure sensors from Quantum Technology Supersensors have a host of exciting applications