Accelerating 'climate literacy': Doconomy snaps up behavioural science-based fintech firm

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Doconomy
Image:

Credit: Doconomy

Swedish fintech firm expands suite of climate finance tools with purchase of Dreams Technology

Climate-focused fintech firm Doconomy has today announced it has acquired financial wellbeing startup Dreams Technology, in a move designed to expand its suite of suite of environmental impact measurement tools.

Doconomy said the deal was the first of its kind to "bridge the unique intersection of behavioural economics and climate impact", allowing it to integrate Dreams Technology's tools for boosting banking customers' digital engagement and financial wellbeing with its suite of tools for measuring banks' environmental impacts to enable "climate smart savings, debt management, and investments".

The expanded product portfolio will be offered to both new clients and existing partners, such as Mastercard, BNP Paribas, Klarna, Nordea, and Standard Chartered.

Mathias Wikström, CEO and co-founder of Doconomy, described the pair as a "perfect match". "The acquisition will allow us to embed the unique methodology Dreams Technology has built over the years together with their suite of proven products," he said. "This will expand our offering, merging our team of experts in climate impact with the behavioural economics talent of Dreams Technology, to achieve urgent and measurable results.

"We're confident that our joint forces will accelerate climate literacy while giving a major boost to the financial industry's transition to net zero - making every transaction count for both people and the planet."

The deal will also see Dreams' CEO and co-founder, Henrik Rosvall, join Doconomy's leadership team.

He said joining forces with Doconomy offered an opportunity to promote financial wellbeing and climate action at scale by delivering a "holistic offering" for banking customers looking to reduce their environmental impacts.

"At Dreams Technology, our solutions operationalise over 100 behavioural science insights and are designed to drive sustainable behavioural change in banking customers by closing the intention-action gap, creating positive and impactful financial behaviours, and making money more emotional, accessible, and effective for everyone," he said.

"It's a match made in heaven using innovation and behavioural expertise to empower banks in their journey from transaction engines to global change agents."

News of the deal involving two Swedish fintechs comes amid skyrocketing demand from financial institutions for climate solutions and carbon monitoring tools. A recent report into climate fintech funding by CommerzVentures flagged that Swedish startups punched above their weight relative to the country's economic size, attracting a record $59m last year - with Doconomy raising a reported $19m.

Related Topics

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Cultivating climate adaptation: Report warns more than 400 million smallholder farmers vulnerable to climate hazards

Making waves: Tech firm debuts ocean-based carbon removal protocol

Most read
01

'Better, faster, greener, fairer, and more resilient': Government publishes infrastructure planning reform plan

23 February 2023 • 5 min read
02

Solar industry celebrates 'spectacular' surge in rooftop installations

23 February 2023 • 3 min read
03

Making waves: Tech firm debuts ocean-based carbon removal protocol

23 February 2023 • 2 min read
04

British Industry Supercharger: Government unveils new scheme to bring UK industrial energy costs into line with competitors

23 February 2023 • 5 min read
05

Lloyds Banking Group acquires EV leasing company Tusker in £300m deal

22 February 2023 • 3 min read

More on Technology

'There is just no excuse': Why do methane emissions remain 'stubbornly high'?
Technology

'There is just no excuse': Why do methane emissions remain 'stubbornly high'?

IEA warns that methane emissions from the global energy sector fell only fractionally last year, despite projects to cut methane leaks providing hugely attractive returns on investment

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 February 2023 • 9 min read
Credit: GeoPura
Technology

GeoPura celebrates £36m green hydrogen investment boost

UK-based green hydrogen generator developer poised for expansion following successful funding round

Amber Rolt
clock 21 February 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: Green Finance Institute
Technology

'Spectacular growth': Europe's heat pump sales pass 20 million mark after record year

Heat pumps now warm more than one-in-eight of Europe's commercial and residential buildings following another record-breaking year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 February 2023 • 3 min read