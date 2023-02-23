Accelerating 'climate literacy': Doconomy snaps up behavioural science-based fintech firm

Climate-focused fintech firm Doconomy has today announced it has acquired financial wellbeing startup Dreams Technology, in a move designed to expand its suite of suite of environmental impact measurement tools.

Doconomy said the deal was the first of its kind to "bridge the unique intersection of behavioural economics and climate impact", allowing it to integrate Dreams Technology's tools for boosting banking customers' digital engagement and financial wellbeing with its suite of tools for measuring banks' environmental impacts to enable "climate smart savings, debt management, and investments".

The expanded product portfolio will be offered to both new clients and existing partners, such as Mastercard, BNP Paribas, Klarna, Nordea, and Standard Chartered.

Mathias Wikström, CEO and co-founder of Doconomy, described the pair as a "perfect match". "The acquisition will allow us to embed the unique methodology Dreams Technology has built over the years together with their suite of proven products," he said. "This will expand our offering, merging our team of experts in climate impact with the behavioural economics talent of Dreams Technology, to achieve urgent and measurable results.

"We're confident that our joint forces will accelerate climate literacy while giving a major boost to the financial industry's transition to net zero - making every transaction count for both people and the planet."

The deal will also see Dreams' CEO and co-founder, Henrik Rosvall, join Doconomy's leadership team.

He said joining forces with Doconomy offered an opportunity to promote financial wellbeing and climate action at scale by delivering a "holistic offering" for banking customers looking to reduce their environmental impacts.

"At Dreams Technology, our solutions operationalise over 100 behavioural science insights and are designed to drive sustainable behavioural change in banking customers by closing the intention-action gap, creating positive and impactful financial behaviours, and making money more emotional, accessible, and effective for everyone," he said.

"It's a match made in heaven using innovation and behavioural expertise to empower banks in their journey from transaction engines to global change agents."

News of the deal involving two Swedish fintechs comes amid skyrocketing demand from financial institutions for climate solutions and carbon monitoring tools. A recent report into climate fintech funding by CommerzVentures flagged that Swedish startups punched above their weight relative to the country's economic size, attracting a record $59m last year - with Doconomy raising a reported $19m.