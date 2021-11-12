Nokia pledges to source 100 per cent renewable electricity

clock • 2 min read
Only 30% of the world's economy is currently digitised, according to Nokia, which is urging public sector leaders to support green digitisation
Image:

Only 30% of the world's economy is currently digitised, according to Nokia, which is urging public sector leaders to support green digitisation

Company joins calls to accelerate deployment of digital technologies in support of climate efforts, as it announces new environmental goals

Nokia has today announced it aims to secure 100 per cent of its purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025, strengthening its current target to ensure 60 per cent of its power comes from renewables.

In 2020, just 39 per cent of the company's purchased electricity came from renewable sources, but the technology giant has today revealed it intends to accelerate the shift to renewable electricity to power its offices, R&D labs, and factories.

The new target came as the company joined calls at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow for public sector bodies to ramp up the deployment of digital technologies in support of the net zero transition. Pekka Lundmark, the Finnish company's CEO, joined calls from political and business leaders at COP26 this week for an increased uptake of green technology, as the company introduced its new climate targets.

Lundmark called for the public sector to provide infrastructure for accelerating, regulating, and standardising the uptake of green digital technologies in support of wider decarbonisation efforts. "There is no green without digital," she said. "Only 30 per cent of the world's economy is currently digitalised, and we must now work to connect the remaining 70 per cent to ensure the world can reach net zero. 5G and related technologies play a critical role in making other industries more sustainable. At the same time the ICT industry needs to minimize its footprint and accelerate the use of green electricity."

Nokia said through its new renewables targets it would seek to drive the uptake of renewable electricity in the countries it operates in that do not currently have access to high levels of renewable power. The company has previously pledged to halve its value chain emissions by 2030, a target accredited by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Recent research suggests digitalisation can play a significant role in aiding decarbonisation. For example, Nokia found that smart manufacturing processes can boost productivity while making energy saving gains of up to 20 per cent.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

'Whole Life Carbon': New roadmap lays out path to decarbonising the UK built environment

Celtic Sea: Crown Estate unveils leasing proposals for floating offshore wind development

Most read
01

COP26: Taking on the takes

05 November 2021 • 13 min read
02

'Momentous day': Environment Bill finally becomes law, but green groups warn of 'gaping holes' in UK legislation

09 November 2021 • 6 min read
03

COP26: Government confirms all new HGVs to be zero emission by 2040

10 November 2021 • 7 min read
04

HSBC aims to boost small business decarbonisation with £500m green fund

05 November 2021 • 2 min read
05

'COP26 legacy': Tesco announce electrification of Glasgow home delivery fleet

10 November 2021 • 2 min read

More on IT

COP26 Live Blog: Glasgow Summit hails clean tech innovation
Technology

COP26 Live Blog: Glasgow Summit hails clean tech innovation

BusinessGreen brings you the latest news, announcements, and reaction from the pivotal climate talks in Glasgow

Business Green
clock 09 November 2021 • 1 min read
The majority of net zero tech companies in the UK work in the energy sector
Venture Capital

Study: UK climate tech sector nearly doubles in value inside a year

But new report from Tech Nation group warns a further increase in investment is urgently required to put the UK on track to meet net zero goals

Bea Tridimas
clock 30 October 2021 • 3 min read
Capgemini is headquartered in Paris but operates in 50 countries around the world
IT

From cutting air travel to counting carbon: How Capgemini plans to achieve net zero by 2030

BusinessGreen's sister publication Computing sits down with James Robey to discuss the consultancy giant's push towards achieving net zero across its operations, business travel, and supply chain by 2030

John Leonard, Computing
clock 25 October 2021 • 5 min read