Nokia pledges to source 100 per cent renewable electricity

Only 30% of the world's economy is currently digitised, according to Nokia, which is urging public sector leaders to support green digitisation

Nokia has today announced it aims to secure 100 per cent of its purchased electricity from renewable sources by 2025, strengthening its current target to ensure 60 per cent of its power comes from renewables.

In 2020, just 39 per cent of the company's purchased electricity came from renewable sources, but the technology giant has today revealed it intends to accelerate the shift to renewable electricity to power its offices, R&D labs, and factories.

The new target came as the company joined calls at the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow for public sector bodies to ramp up the deployment of digital technologies in support of the net zero transition. Pekka Lundmark, the Finnish company's CEO, joined calls from political and business leaders at COP26 this week for an increased uptake of green technology, as the company introduced its new climate targets.

Lundmark called for the public sector to provide infrastructure for accelerating, regulating, and standardising the uptake of green digital technologies in support of wider decarbonisation efforts. "There is no green without digital," she said. "Only 30 per cent of the world's economy is currently digitalised, and we must now work to connect the remaining 70 per cent to ensure the world can reach net zero. 5G and related technologies play a critical role in making other industries more sustainable. At the same time the ICT industry needs to minimize its footprint and accelerate the use of green electricity."

Nokia said through its new renewables targets it would seek to drive the uptake of renewable electricity in the countries it operates in that do not currently have access to high levels of renewable power. The company has previously pledged to halve its value chain emissions by 2030, a target accredited by the Science Based Targets initiative.

Recent research suggests digitalisation can play a significant role in aiding decarbonisation. For example, Nokia found that smart manufacturing processes can boost productivity while making energy saving gains of up to 20 per cent.